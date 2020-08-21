The Witcher 3 builds (2020): the 4 best builds and mutations explained

Our selection of The Witcher 3 builds has been carefully crafted and curated to show you exactly how you can turn Geralt into the most powerful monster hunter who ever lived. Whether you prefer to use magic, alchemy, pure combat, or (like a true Witcher) a mix of all three, we’ve got a top-tier build to cater to your needs.

The Witcher 3 builds guide

Below you can peruse four top-tier The Witcher 3 builds, each of which take Geralt in a markedly different direction. After that we’ll provide you with a few tips and tidbits of wisdom when it comes to putting together your own builds.

Note: each of these builds uses the mutation mechanic added in the Blood & Wine DLC, but you can easily adapt them to suit your needs if you lack the required expansion.

The Witcher 3 builds: Euphoria build

Kicking our builds guide off with a bang, there’s really nothing better than the Euphoria build, so named for the central (and ridiculously overpowered) mutation Euphoria, which dramatically increases your sword damage and sign intensity as your Toxicity increases.

This build splits itself between swordplay and alchemy. The top half of the tree focuses on dramatically increasing the damage of both Fast and Strong attacks, and provides a great buff to overall attack power with mutagen synergies. But the bottom half of the tree is what makes this build so potent, with numerous alchemy skills allowing you to chug multiple decoctions and potions throughout a fight, keeping your toxicity as high as possible so your damage per hit becomes just disgustingly powerful in a short space of time.

The Witcher 3 builds: Full Combat build

Here’s a fun little build. The caveat is that it requires a real expert to fully utilise, because it’s what you’d call a “glass cannon” build – tremendous damage potential, but easily killed. So you need to be very good at avoiding damage. This is definitely a build that requires liberal use of Quen to succeed.

Incidentally, if that’s something you struggle with, you’ll find all sorts of useful tips and wisdom over at our The Witcher 3 combat guide!

This build takes skills almost exclusively from the combat tree, but it also delves just far enough into alchemy to unlock the fantastic Synergy skill, which dramatically increases the attack power that this build provides (from 140% to 210%!). And topping it all off is the magnificently powerful Bloodbath mutation, which – like the build itself – rewards evading damage with mountains of attack power.

The Witcher 3 builds: Versatile Tank build

One of my favourite builds to use, and probably the build I’d recommend for a first playthrough, the Versatile Tank build is best friends with the formidable Ursine Witcher Gear (for more info check out our The Witcher 3 armor & gear guide!), and together they will make Geralt practically invulnerable.

A decent mix of all three major skill trees (combat, alchemy, and signs) gives you the flexibility that many other builds lack. Potions and decoctions will dramatically increase your survivability, and a light emphasis on Quen will help to keep your Vitality high. But there’s also a healthy dose of combat skills and attack power boosting in this build, so you’ll be able to hit just as hard as any enemy you come across.

And of course, there’s the Second Life mutation at the centre of this build, which is what really pushes you into the realms of near-invulnerability.

The Witcher 3 builds: Signs & Magic build

This build is a result of my attempts to make a viable end-game sign-oriented build, and it ended up extremely similar to a build already explained in great depth on Reddit by a user named “Sujiren”. So I’ll just let you read their thoughts here.

Their build pushes Sign Intensity to the absolute max, while I’ve sacrificed the very tip of this magical spear for a little more survivability, which I think is the main downside to this build. You’ll see I’ve deviated from Sujiren’s build by adding the Refreshment skill and a green mutagen to the bottom-right. In my experience this gives you just a little more tankiness, while still giving you the potential to make your signs hit like an absolute truck.

Tips for creating your own The Witcher 3 builds

Alright, that’s all four top-tier Witcher 3 builds out of the way. I’m going to just end with a few brief tips for those who are interested in planning out and creating their own builds in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt:

Remember you can reset your skills at any time! All you need to do to respec your entire character is buy a Potion of Clearance . There are a select few vendors that sell these rare potions, but your best bet is to talk to Keira Metz after finishing the Magic Lamp quest, or head to Hierarch Square in Novigrad and talk to the merchant in the plaza there.

All you need to do to respec your entire character is buy a . There are a select few vendors that sell these rare potions, but your best bet is to talk to Keira Metz after finishing the Magic Lamp quest, or head to Hierarch Square in Novigrad and talk to the merchant in the plaza there. Use the right skills for your stage in the game . Because of the availability of Potions of Clearance, you shouldn’t feel constrained to any of these late-game builds. Your top priority should always be choosing the skills that you need at your current stage of the game. Many new players , for example, would greatly benefit from picking up skills like Survival Instinct or Gourmet .

. Because of the availability of Potions of Clearance, you shouldn’t feel constrained to any of these late-game builds. Your top priority should always be choosing the skills that you need at your current stage of the game. Many new players , for example, would greatly benefit from picking up skills like or . Swap out skills as needed. I nearly always have the Strong Back and Delusion skills on standby in case I need them. Don’t keep them in your build the whole time, because it’s a waste of a slot. But if you find yourself overencumbered, tag in Strong Back. Or if you’re about to do a lot of talking/manipulating, tag in Delusion. Adapt to your current circumstances.

I nearly always have the and skills on standby in case I need them. Don’t keep them in your build the whole time, because it’s a waste of a slot. But if you find yourself overencumbered, tag in Strong Back. Or if you’re about to do a lot of talking/manipulating, tag in Delusion. Adapt to your current circumstances. Make use of the console. Once you enable the console, you’ll be able to hop into a new game and use cheats to freely test out entire builds in-game on the fly. For full details on how to use cheats, check out our The Witcher 3 console commands & cheats guide. The exact commands you should use for testing out builds are as follows: cleardevelop setlevel(100) addskillpoints(30) enablemutations(1) additem(‘Greater mutagen red’, 30) additem(‘Greater mutagen green’, 30) additem(‘Greater mutagen blue’, 30)

Once you enable the console, you’ll be able to hop into a new game and use cheats to freely test out entire builds in-game on the fly. For full details on how to use cheats, check out our guide. The exact commands you should use for testing out builds are as follows:

And that’s pretty much everything you need in order to start creating some truly killer Witcher 3 builds! But if your thirst for Witcher-related knowledge is not yet sated, be sure to check out our various other guides on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt below!