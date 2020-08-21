These 16GB and 32GB Crucial and HyperX RAM kits are up to £20 off right now

A lot of RAM deals have centred around Corsair’s Vengeance LPX sticks recently, but the good news is that there are finally some good UK deals on Crucial’s equally good Ballistix RAM and HyperX’s Predator kits. Thanks to Amazon’s ongoing gaming tech sale, there are loads of 16GB and even a couple of 32GB sets available with up to £20 knocked off their usual prices right now. Here’s my pick of the bunch.

Starting with the 16GB offers, there are two Crucial sets and one HyperX job here, and all of them are clocked at a very nippy 3200MHz. They vary quite a lot in price, but that’s because the HyperX and more expensive Crucial deal both have RGB lighting. Still, both Crucial sets are the cheapest they’ve ever been, according to my Amazon price tracker, having stayed at a consistent £75 and £83 ever since they came out last year. The HyperX is also the cheapest it’s been for absolutely ages, as the last time it cost less than this was back during last year’s Black Friday week, where it fell to £73.

Indeed, the non-RGB Crucial Ballistix set is actually cheaper than its Corsair Vengeance LPX rival right now, making it a great buy for those looking to upgrade their PC with some new RAM. A 16GB 3200MHz Corsair Vengeance LPX set will set you back £67 right now by way of comparison, although my price tracker shows it has been fluctuating almost every week since the middle of July, alternating between £67 for a week, before falling down to £60 for a week, and then going back up to £67 for a week. As a result, there’s every chance it might be back at £60 next week, so you may want to hang on instead to see if you can get a better deal.

Alternatively, if you’ve been eyeing up a new 32GB RAM set so you’ve got a better chance at fulfilling Microsoft Flight Simulator’s ideal PC requirements, then there are some good deals to be had here, too. Naturally, they’re a bit more expensive than the 16GB kits, but much like the deals listed above, both of the Crucial sets are the cheapest they’ve ever been according to my Amazon price tracker – although it’s worth pointing out that their Corsair equivalent is still the better deal overall.

I should also note that the regular, non-RGB 32GB Crucial Ballistix kit I’ve listed here is actually £5 more expensive than just buying two lots of its respective 16GB kit. As a result, you may want to opt for the latter option rather than spending a bit more on the 32GB set if you’re dead set on having white RAM in your PC as opposed to the black Corsair sticks, but there are a couple of things to bear in mind here. The first and most crucial (pardon the pun) thing to consider is whether any of your current RAM slots are obscured by your CPU cooler. This can sometimes take a RAM slot out of action if it’s particularly large, and may prevent you from using all four of them at the same time. That’s even if you’ve got four RAM slots, of course, as some smaller motherboards only have a maximum of two.

As I’ve noted on previous occasions, 16GB is a good amount of RAM to aim for when building a new PC these days. 8GB is just about enough for a modern day gaming PC if you’re on a really tight budget, but 16GB gives you more leeway for things like streaming, having a web browser open at the same time as your game, and running other programs in the background like Discord and Spotify. 32GB of RAM, on the other hand, isn’t really necessary unless you regularly play a lot of intensive sim games.

