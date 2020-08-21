Warzone Bunker locations: Stadium Bunker and Bunker 11 explained

If you’re one of the many wondering why everyone’s suddenly shouting about Stadium bunker locations, keycards, and nuclear warheads in Call Of Duty: Warzone… Well, you’ve come to the right place. Below we’ll explain exactly what’s going on; and in case you want to see everything firsthand, we’ll also go through every single Warzone Bunker location and how to get inside – including the all-new Stadium Bunker, and the mysterious Bunker 11.

Warzone Bunkers explained

The Warzone map of Verdansk has always been home to 12 mysterious Bunkers, which until very recently couldn’t be accessed. But all that changed with the introduction of Keycards months back which can be used to open up these Bunkers and gain the loot that awaits inside.

To open a Bunker, all you need to do is acquire a Keycard, then Interact with the keypad to the side of a Bunker door. This Bunker loot comes in the form of multiple large Cash drops and several Legendary crates containing valuable gear, weaponry, and other loot. So it’s well worth getting into one of these Bunkers if you’re able, because it might mean the difference between defeat and victory.

But these rewards come with quite the risk. Warzone Bunkers are the talk of the town at the moment, and everyone’s clamouring to get inside them each match. Many players have started to camp outside popular Bunker locations so they can kill whoever approaches and loot their Keycard so they can open the Bunker and hoover up all the loot for themselves.

All 12 Warzone Bunker locations & Keycard locations

The above map displays all 12 regular Call Of Duty: Warzone Bunker locations dotted across Verdansk. Each one requires a Keycard to be opened, and opening a Bunker will use up that Keycard, so if you want to open another one you’ll have to go and find another Keycard to open it with.

Where do you find these Keycards? You’ll have to rely a little on luck here, because Keycards can only be found as a rare and random loot drop inside crates. It seems Legendary (orange) crates might have a higher chance of dropping Keycards, but we’ve confirmed that non-Legendary crates can also drop Keycards at times.

Keycards aren’t specific to each Bunker, so the moment you gain a Keycard, you’ll be able to open any of the 12 Bunkers across Verdansk. Well, all except one…

How to open Bunker 11 using Phones

Bunker 11 is the only Warzone Bunker that cannot be opened with a Keycard. Instead, you have to follow some very specfic steps in order to open it up and access the most secret area of the Warzone map.

How do you open Bunker 11? By using the various phones dotted about the map, and following the clues they give you. Here’s what you need to do:

Find the ringing phone on the map. There are multiple “activation phones” dotted across Verdansk, and each one has the potential to be the ringing phone for that match. Use the map above for help! Interact with the ringing phone, and listen to the message. At the end of the message, between the creepy dial tones, you will hear three numbers spoken in Russian (from 0 to 9). These numbers correspond to different phones on the map. If for some bizarre reason you’re not fluent in Russian, don’t worry: here are all the numbers written phonetically so you can recognise each one:

Russian Phonetic Number ноль nol' 0 один odin 1 два dva 2 три tri 3 четыре chetyre 4 пять pyat' 5 шесть shest' 6 семь sem' 7 восемь vosem' 8 девять devyat' 9

Head to each of the three phone locations in the order they were spoken, and Interact with them. You’ll know if you did it all correctly because interacting with the final phone will result in another Russian message.

Complete all of these steps correctly, and once you return to Bunker 11 above Military Base (check the map above), the light above the door will have turned green. Interact with the keypad, and the door will open, allowing you to scoop up the plentiful loot inside – including tonnes of Cash, some powerful Killstreak items, and two unique MP7 blueprints which you cannot obtain any other way.

But there’s more to Bunker 11 than that. In fact, it seems your efforts will be rewarded with a peek at an easter egg which has huge ramifications for the future of Warzone and its map.

Warzone Nuke – everything we know

Once inside Bunker 11, if you head into the room with all the lockers, there is a hole in the wall which you can crawl through to access a super-duper-secret room.

Two important things about this room. First: there’s a window on the right which is clouded up so you can’t see through it. Second: on a worktop against the far wall is a red button.

Press that red button, and the window de-clouds, revealing a nuclear warhead on a table in the next room. As of the time of writing, this nuclear warhead cannot be accessed by players (phew!), but its presence indicates that interesting times are coming for Call Of Duty: Warzone.

How to get into the Warzone Stadium Bunker

With the opening up of Verdansk’s Stadium in Warzone Season 5, there’s a brand new super-secret bunker which requires nearly as much effort as Bunker 11 to open up.

To open up all of Stadium’s secrets, you’ll need to find the unique blue access cards that are randomly dotted about Stadium at the start of every Warzone match. There are three unique cards each match, and each one opens a specific locked room in Stadium:

Keycard EL-21 unlocks the Executive Lounge upstairs.

unlocks the upstairs. Keycard P2-16 unlocks the room in Parking Lot Level 2 underground.

unlocks the room in underground. Keycard CL-19 unlocks the Concourse Level on the main floor.

Each locked room has a blue “Authorized persons only” sign next to it, as well as a card reader. Interact with the card reader to unlock each room.



Each room has a tonne of loot, and a computer which outputs an eight-digit code from certain numbers and symbols. That means you’ll have three eight-digit codes in total if you get into each locked room.

Using these codes you can figure out the master code to enter to get into the final room with the locked double doors in Stadium. This can be found on the Executive Level of the Stadium, and you’ll know it from the keypad to the left of the double doors.

How to crack the Stadium Bunker code

The three codes mentioned above will contain three unusual symbols, and to crack the Stadium Bunker code you have to figure out which number each symbol represents. It’s easier to do this if you name each symbol and abbreviate it to a letter while you write it down. In our case, following YouTuber MrDalekJD’s example (in the video above), we refer to them as:

To figure out what each symbol represents, line the three codes up one below the other where you’ve written them:

The line with 2 Ns and a number? That means that N equals that number.

The line with 2 Ts and a number? That means that T equals that number.

The line with… yeah, you get the idea.

Once you know the number form of each symbol, then each code should end up being the same eight-digit number. Input this number into the double doors keypad to open it up and find the amazing riches that lay within.

And that’s all we know so far about the Warzone Bunkers and the fascinating events they have set in motion. But that’s not all we’ve got on Call Of Duty: Warzone! Take a look at the below guides for all sorts of guides on weapons, loadouts, winning matches, and much more.

