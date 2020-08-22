Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

The next Batman game, Gotham Knights, kills Bruce next year

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

22nd August 2020 / 7:01PM

Batman is dead. Fortunately, the billionaire vigilante’s inheritance has been handed over to four of his caped weirdo pals. Announced during DC’s FanDome stream today, Gotham Knights is a third-person brawler pitting Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood against bird-loving billionaires The Court Of Owls sometime next year.

Gotham Knights was unmasked with a moody announcement trailer earlier today. Look, I’m no insider, but I’ll willing to bet money the big bad bat hasn’t bitten the dust quite yet.

Warner Bros. followed up the announcement with the extended gameplay reveal, above. As expected from the folks behind Arkham Origins (which I gather was fine, if not the most memorable of those games), Gotham Knights is very much wearing Arkham’s cape. Our two players, Batgirl and Robin, skulk into Mr. Freeze’s house of ice, engaging in counter-heavy combat against goons and occasionally tagging each other into beatdowns.

It does seem there’ll be a degree of ongoing service to this game, mind. We see some all-too-familiar damage numbers and level indicators during the gameplay reveal – and in a post-trailer chat, one of the developers hints at a Gotham that keeps serving up challenges.

Gotham Knights is coming to PC and next-gen consoles in 2021.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

D&D Map Sketcher is a dungeon designer with Ikea sensibilities

2

Wasteland 3's new co-op trailer is playing sides and stealing clothes

3

Microsoft Flight Sim streamers dress up for a 16-hour long haul

9

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

82

Latest articles

D&D Map Sketcher is a dungeon designer with Ikea sensibilities

2

Wasteland 3's new co-op trailer is playing sides and stealing clothes

3

Microsoft Flight Sim streamers dress up for a 16-hour long haul

9

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

82