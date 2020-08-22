What are we all playing this weekend?

Okay! We’re almost at Gamescom, another big gamesblast coming at you from a safe distance. Like NotE3, it seems to gathering a wake of a few other marketing events, so next week might get quite lively. And as a bonus, it’s in Europe so I’ll be able to sleep at night.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee During lunch today I played a bit of One Line Coloring, which is a very calming puzzle game by Mythic Owl. I don’t know what the proper word for these puzzles are, but it’s basically ‘draw an abstract thing by following the lines, without going back over yourself or leaving any line uncoloured’. Big fan. Alice0 I’m seconds away from firing up Destiny 2 for a flawless run of the Crown Of Sorrow raid (meaning: no one dies at any point), which somehow my old raid group never got round to – though we did other flawless raids. One-and-done, no doubt, no worries, easy. Colm If for whatever reason my PC crumbles under the sheer heft of Microsoft Flight Simulator, I can always fall back on the apparently surprisingly decent Battletoads. Game Pass is alright, isn’t it? Graham I have installed Fall Guys, because it feels like I should understand it better. Personally I think I spend enough time in my role as a father following behind short, clumsy humans in colourful outfits as they bound and tumble around padded play areas, but I’m willing to try. Imogen I started playing Apex Legends again after like a month or so break, and I can’t get over how dang fun it is. I’ve been playing so much Valorant I forgot movement abilities can actually feel exciting and fluid. You’ll catch me just sprinting and sliding around the Apex arena this weekend then. Don’t shoot me, please, I just want to be free. Katharine I unlocked the floating carriers in Death Stranding last weekend and now I feel like an unstoppable road-building postman machine. I can carry so much more now! Much better than the mule trucks I keep nicking that can’t hold nearly as much stuff as you think they can. I’ve set up a little train of them that follow me around and everything. It’s the best. Matthew I’m currently playing, and being very bad at, Rogue Legacy 2 in early access. It has gorgeously animated flame spouts, which is my cunning way of saying “I keep getting killed by flame spouts”. Nate Nate gets an exemption cos he’s off work next week. Ollie Well, seeing as I own an ultrawide monitor, the answer must be Microsoft Flight Simulator. My brother and I are probably going to see if we can play a game of “tag”. There are no collision physics in the game, which is a shame, but I’m sure we’ll find a way to make it fun and stupid and brilliant all the same. Sin Sin is presumably befriending ants in Grounded.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?