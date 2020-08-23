Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League coming from Rocksteady in 2022

During the DC FanDome announce-o-rama last night, the creators of the Batman: Arkham series announced Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. They call this a “genre-bending action-adventure shooter”, sending a bunch of DC Comics villains to kill their mightiest heroes. It starts Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, and not only will we be able to play as any of them, it’ll support online cooperative multiplayer for up to four. The game’s due in 2022 so for now, see the announcement trailer below.



So, Suicide Squad. Ha-ha-hilariously best known for the Jared Leto movie, they’re a long-running and often-changing squad of villains who are press-ganged into helping the US government, with remote-detonated explosives implanted in their heads for motivation. Here they’re sent after the Justice League, DC’s leading hero team, who look to have been corrupted by some sort of comic book foolishness.

The new game from Rocksteady Studios is an open-world shooter sorta thing, though details are a bit thin for now. “Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customise and skills to master,” the announcement explained. Hopefully less action-RPG guff than Marvel’s Avengers. Along with singleplayer, Suicide Squad will support online co-op for up to four players. Violence is always better with chums.

“We’re introducing an original take on the Suicide Squad that combines the rich, character-driven storytelling Rocksteady is known for with innovative gameplay features to create a unique gaming experience,” Rocksteady creative director Sefton Hill said in today’s announcement.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is coming to PC in 2022, as well as PlayStation 5 and XboX SerieX xXx.

DC FanDome also brought the announcement of Gotham Knights, a new Batgame from the makers of Batman: Arkham Origins, WB Games Montreal. Batman is supposedly dead in that one, with his protégés stepping up to continue punching crime in the face.