Five Nights At Freddy's creator is funding some fans' spin-off games

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

24th August 2020 / 1:01PM

I hope you’re ready for a huge animatronic horror-fest, because Five Nights At Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon has launched a project to help fund a bunch of the games made by fans inspired by the series. The Fazbear Fanverse Initiative will invest in some of the more popular fan games that have appeared over the years, including a remake of the first FNAF.

“There have been some great fanmade spinoff universes created in this community, and I want to see them keep going,” Cawthon says.

“That’s why I’ve put some my own cash toward development of new games in those game series. However, I’m going to stay OUT of the development side of things so that these creators can do their thing.”

The current games included in the project are Five Nights At Candy’s 4, The Joy Of Creation: Ignited Collection, Popgoes Evergreen, One Night At Flumpty’s 3, and the aforementioned remake of the original FNAF. What’s more, they’ll all be released for free on Game Jolt as they always have been.

The plan for these games is to bundle them up with other ones from the same series, and hopefully get them on mobile and consoles as well. He even mentions the possibility of new merchandise from the spin-offs, you know, in case you wanted some new creepy plushies staring at you from the corner of your room.

In my experience, some of these fan works have actually been a whole lot better than the original FNAF games. I’ve played The Joy Of Creation, and I did not sleep peacefully for a little while after. Rather than sticking with the typical FNAF formula of sitting still, looking at cameras and being afraid, that one has really varied levels where you get to wander around amongst the horrors that are stalking you (also you play as Scott Cawthon himself, meta). It’s a very good scary game, and it’s nice to see these fans getting some funding for their excellent work.

If The Fazbear Fanverse Initiative goes well, Cawthon said that he could add more fan games to the project in the future, too. He’s got quite the job of choosing which ones to fund however, because there are literally thousands of the things.

For now, if you fancy a go of any of these fan games before their sequels and special editions come out, you can find Five Nights at Candy’s, The Joy Of Creation, Popgoes Arcade and One Night at Flumpty’s on Game Jolt right now.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

24