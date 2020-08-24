SSD deals of the week - 24th August 2020

If your PC feels like it’s forever running out of storage, then it might be time to add another SSD to the mix – and to help you get the best deals on today’s best SSDs for gaming, we’ve rounded up all the lowest prices for them in the UK and US. This week, Amazon UK’s ongoing WD sale means there are plenty of great SSD deals to be had on their Black SN750 drives, and you can still get a 1TB WD Blue SN550 for an all-time low of £95 right now, too. There have also been some good price drops on the Samsung 970 Evo Plus and WD Black SN750 in the US, too, so whether you’re looking for a cheap SATA drive or a brand-new NVMe SSD, these are the cheapest SSD deals of the week.

You can hop straight to the type of SSD you’re after by clicking the links on the right, or you can carry on scrolling to see all of this week’s best SSD deals in turn. All of the SSDs included in this list have been tested right here at RPS, too, so you can be sure you’re getting a great bit of storage for the best price possible.

You can find more information about what makes a great SSD deal at the bottom of this article, but the best bit of buying advice I can give is to not be fooled by the crazy high sequential read and write times you see on an SSD’s box, as they’re not what you’re going to see in everyday use. Instead, random read and write times a much better indicator of how quickly a drive can open or save a file on your PC (and why I place such an important emphasis on it in my SSD reviews). Good random speeds are particularly important when your PC’s trying to open dozens upon dozens of game files, but they’re also vital for when you’re copying large batches of files, or verifying Steam installs.

SSD deals

SATA SSD deals

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Still the best SATA SSD around, the Samsung 860 Evo remains our top choice for those after an exceptional gaming SSD. Prices have remained pretty much the same this week, with only minor increases on the 500GB and 1TB models. The 1TB model is still £10 cheaper than it normally is in the UK right now, but even so we’d strongly recommend the 1TB 860 Qvo below instead if you’re after a drive of this size, as it’s much better value.

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review for more info

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

While not quite as fast as the 860 Evo, the 860 Qvo is an excellent way to get a lot of storage without spending an absolute fortune. While prices have remained the same this week, it’s much cheaper than a 1TB 860 Evo, and its performance is still absolutely top drawer. It’s also cheaper than the newer 870 Qvo below as well, which sadly is still full price at the moment. The 870 Qvo has faster random read speeds than the 860 Qvo, but in our eyes the latter is still a good buy thanks to its cheaper price on the 1TB model.

Read our Samsung 870 Qvo review for more info

Samsung 870 Qvo deals:

The Samsung 870 Qvo is arguably one of the best high capacity SATA SSDs you can buy right now thanks to its fast random read speeds and comparatively low prices, especially if you’re looking for a drive that’s 2TB or above. The 1TB model still isn’t quite as good value its 860 Qvo predecessor, but there’s been a drop of $10 on the 1TB version in the US this week, making it slightly more competitive compared to the 1TB 860 Qvo.

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 deals:

The Crucial MX500 is one of the best value SSDs you can buy today. It’s a great budget alternative to the 860 Evo and the WD Blue 3D NAND below, although prices have remained completely static this week.

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

The WD Blue 3D NAND isn’t as fast as the Crucial MX500 or Samsung 860 Evo, but at these prices it’s very hard to argue with, especially if you want a cut-price 1TB SSD that doesn’t break the £100 mark. Prices have dropped in the UK this week, too, thanks to Amazon’s ongoing WD SSD sale.

NVMe SSD deals

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo deals:

The Samsung 970 Evo has long since been replaced by the 970 Evo Plus below, but the BT Shop in the UK continues to have some surprisingly good deals on this still excellent NVMe SSD. It’s pretty much just as fast as the Plus below, and a heck of a lot cheaper, too. It’s a great buy.

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

With exceptional read and write times for small and heavy workloads alike, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus is currently our top pick for those after the best NVMe SSD money can buy, but you’ll probably be perfectly happy with either of its WD rivals if you’d rather save yourself some money. There have been some good price drops this week, too, with the 500GB model in the US falling by $10 compared to last week.

WD Black SN750 deals:

The second best NVMe SSD you can buy right now, the WD Black SN750 is normally a great alternative to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus if you want top notch speeds for a little bit less. There are some great deals on it this week, too. There have been £5 / $5 drops across the UK and US models this week, and the 1TB model has also fallen by £10. As for the heatsink version, the 500GB model has also dropped by £10 in the UK, while the 1TB version is down £5 this week. US prices have remained steady, but these are still great prices regardless.

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550 deals:

A newer version of the excellent WD Blue SN500, the SN550 is even faster than its predecessor. It’s also available in a larger 1TB size, and is absolutely the de facto NVMe SSD for those on a budget. Prices have remained static this week, but these are still excellent prices regardless. The best deal is on the 1TB model in the UK, which down to £95 from its usual price of £115.

External SSD deals

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 deals:

It may have been succeeded by the fancier Samsung T7 Touch, but the T5 still remains one of the best value external SSDs around. Stock levels are getting lower by the week, though, and it seems to be completely out of stock over in the US. There are still some around in the UK, thankfully, and for a couple of quid cheaper than last week, too.

How to get a good SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best of SSD list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use.

That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks. As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, and you can find out what these are by reading my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is an SSD’s capacity versus how much it costs – something commonly referred to as price per gigabyte. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD. Here, price per gigabyte becomes super important, as you don’t want to pay over the odds for having a large and varied game library you can call upon at a moment’s notice.