Yakuza: Like A Dragon will launch for PC on November 13th

Looks like that Xbox leak from last month was correct. Sega have released a new trailer for Yakuza: Like A Dragon confirming a November 13th release on PC. The new trailer below shows off several of the RPG classes your party members can take on and the inevitably ridiculous combat moves that go with them.

The eighth mainline Yakuza game is throwing a lot of changes at the series. Like A Dragon is leaving the series’ usual Kamurocho haunts for Yokohama. Series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu is retiring, making room for new fella Ichiban Kasuga. The action brawler combat is being benched in favor of a turn-based system as well.

One thing that definitely won’t change is the over-the-top finishing move animations, some of which you can check out in the new trailer below. Shoving a guy’s face on your stove top and then whacking him with your pan—perfect.



“In what can only be described as a meta worldview, Ichiban envisions himself the lead character in an RPG and his ensuing skirmishes take on the form of turn-based battles,” Sega say. His party members will have over 20 jobs (classes) to choose from which appear to each have their own outfits and finishing moves. The trailer shows off extravagant finishers available to the Breaker, Idol, Host, Dealer, Musician, and Chef jobs.

Sprinkle your enemies with a bit of freshly-ground pepper. Throw a cake in their face. Wield some powerful glow sticks. Or just serve up a deadly game of roulette. Yup, that all sounds like Yakuza to me, even if they aren’t interspersed with the usual punching and kicking combos.

The trailer above uses the English voice cast that Sega recently announced, but don’t worry. If you prefer the original Japanese cast, the Yakuza series localisation producer has confirmed both will be an option.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon will launch on November 13th. You can find it on Steam and the Microsoft Store for £55/€60/$60.