Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is still planning free DLCs like The Witcher 3

“Expect nothing less than you got with The Witcher 3,” CD Projekt Red said in a hidden message from their 2018 Cyberpunk 2077 trailer. There have been a lot of sleeps since then—more than two years worth—so you’ll be forgiven for forgetting. CDPR have reminded fans this weekend that yes, they are in fact planning to offer free DLCs for their biggo cyberpunk playground RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development for a heck of a while and things have understandably changed a bit in that time. Wallrunning got the boot, as did two potential release dates. Lady V got a new default look as well. One thing that apparently hasn’t changed is CDPR’s commitment to offering free goodies just as they did in their last mega RPG. Cyberpunk replied to a fan recently to re-confirm that “ohhh yeahh!” there will be free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077.



Since this isn’t exactly a new piece of information, lets have a recap instead, shall we? CDPR’s original plan was “nothing less than you got with The Witcher 3”. If you’ve forgotten what kind of DLCs Geralt got (because that’s been even more sleeps ago) here’s a refresher. The Witcher 3’s post-launch DLCs included five new quests, four new armor sets, one elite crossbow, and additional beard and hair styles for Geralt. Ciri, Yennefer, and Triss all got new optional outfits. There was also a Gwent card set, some new finishing animations for combat, and a New Game+ mode.

So, what do we suppose that means for Cyberpunk 2077’s DLCs then? I certainly don’t expect a 1:1 checklist, but it’s a jumping off point. New armor and fashion choices for V seem to be a likely guess based on Geralt’s four additional threads. During their most recent Night City Wire, CDPR showed off the many guns in Cyberpunk 2077. New guns or cybernetic implants could be a fun way to change up combat for folks embarking on second playthroughs after launch. I imagine they’ll also throw in a bigger add like the New Game+ mode, though it could be something entirely different in nature.

Don’t forget, CDPR have also long-ago confirmed that there would be no microtransactions in Cyberpunk 2077 and that it will be getting some Witcher-sized paid expansions after launch too. They’ve also said that multiplayer won’t arrive until 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on November 19th. You can find it over on GOG and Steam.