Amazon have slashed up to £800 off these Asus and HP Omen gaming laptops

Dell aren’t the only ones having a big gaming laptop sale at the moment, as Amazon have also got a batch of Asus and HP laptops going cheap in the UK right now as part of their ongoing Gaming Week sale. There are plenty of models to choose from, too, including £500 off RTX 2070 laptops and £800 off a 300Hz, RTX 2080 Super laptop. Read on for my top picks below.

Starting with the HP models, the best deal is definitely on their Omen 15 gaming laptop, as this has £500 knocked off its price right now and comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip and a 1TB SSD. Its 15.6in, 1920×1080 display also has a 144Hz refresh rate, and its plain black design isn’t overly gamery either. Normally £2000, this is now down to a much more palatable £1500.

For the same amount of money, you can also get a larger 17.3in Omen laptop with almost identical specs to the Omen 15. The main differences is this one only comes with an RTX 2060 graphics chip and a 512GB SSD. Personally, I’d rather opt for the smaller RTX 2070 model at this kind of price, but it really depends whether you want that larger screen or not.

Alternatively, if you’d rather not break the £1000 mark at all, then there’s another 17.3in HP Pavilion model that’s down to £830 at the moment, saving you a decent, but not exactly ground-breaking £70 off its usual price of £900. This comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM and just a GTX 1650 Ti graphics chip, but you do get a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD combo for buckets of storage.

Moving on to the Asus gaming laptops on sale, there are three main gaming models to pick from here, which I’ve listed below. The cheapest is the ROG Strix G512LU, which comes with a Core i7-10750H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip on top of a 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz display. A decent set of specs for the money compared to other budget gaming laptop deals around the £1000 mark, although it is a bit of a shame you only get a GTX 1660 Ti here rather than something a bit more powerful. The downside of having a powerful processor, no doubt.

Arguably a better deal is the Asus ROG G712, which has a larger 17.3in 1920×1080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and comes with the same Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD, but bumps up the graphics to an RTX 2070 chip and the RAM to a healthier 16GB. Normally £1900, there’s a £350 saving to be had here, making it a good alternative to the £1500 RTX 2070-powered HP above if you’re prefer having a larger display at your disposal.

Finally, there’s the Asus ROG Strix G732LXS mega machine, which is down £800 at the moment and comes with all the specs you could possibly want. That includes a Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM (that’s upgradeable to 32GB if you so wish), a full-fat RTX 2080 Super graphics chip, a 1TB SSD and a 17.3in, 1920×1080 display with a whopping 300Hz refresh rate.

Alternatively, if none of those take your fancy and you’d rather keep costs down to below £1000, then be sure to have a read of our regularly updated best budget gaming laptop deals hub to see what else is available.