Guild Wars 2 comes to Steam ahead of next year's expansion

Dragons? Had enough of ’em. Time to bring this whole flying lizard farce to an end. Guild Wars 2 seems to agree, with the announcement of next year’s End Of Dragons expansion. Putting immortals in the ground is a tall ask, mind, so ArenaNet are taking their game to Steam this November to train up a new generation of champions before the next big adventure begins.

Teased with a vague trailer earlier today, End Of Dragons (official site) is remaining quite elusive around its giant lizard slaughter – hiding behind mysterious conversations and some oh-so-lovely pastel paintbrushes.



Before all that though, is news that Guild Wars 2 will hit Steam this November, after almost a decade using its own launcher. The Steam edition of ArenaNet’s MMO will be up to speed with all Living World content up to The Icebrood Saga, and both Heart Of Thorns and Path Of Fire expansions will be available on release. Unfortunately, existing players will have to stick to the old launcher, as the Steam page notes that “existing Guild Wars 2 player accounts cannot be accessed via Steam”.

Deets on next year’s expansion are a little murkier. Between the title and the monologuing immortals in the teaser trailer, I reckon the dragons are about to meet a long-overdue comeuppance. End Of Dragons will take adventurers down to the southern island nation of Cantha last seen in Guild Wars: Factions. Watching my partner play through that expansion recently, the island appears dominated by a sprawling, Kowloon-inspired metropolis. Fortunately, you’ll also find some beautiful rugged landscapes just beyond the city limits.

End Of Dragons is due to arrive sometime next year, so stay tuned for more info over the coming months.