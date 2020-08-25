Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

How to see a solar eclipse in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Flights of fancy

Craig Pearson

Contributor

25th August 2020 / 12:00PM

Featured post

The sky is full of wonder, but as someone who lives in Scotland, I can also tell you its full of stupid clouds. I love the sky, and though I’ve seen a lot of it since moving back here, getting a cloud-free night is a huge challenge. But there’s a solution! Microsoft Flight Simulator has more than just planes in the sky. Under the right weather conditions, and with the correct camera settings, you can see eclipses and the Milky Way, and you’ll never have to worry about those fluffy jerks photobombing the Big Dipper.

If you have the time it’s worth watching pro-photographer Eric Adams using Flight Sim’s cameras to plan out shots. He covers all the camera options that the game has, and I learned loads about the modes from his video. It’s also cool to see that a professional can use the simulation as a tool. He seems happy enough with its accuracy.

To spot an eclipse, you’ll need to know when one will be, or when one has passed. Thanks to Reddit user “Slipperhat”, I can tell you that a total eclipse happened on July 11, 1991, from 19:02 to 19:08 UTC. If you open the world map and customise both the weather (choose clear skies while setting up) and time, you can set the game to that exact date and time span. Oddly it doesn’t matter where you are on Earth, so you can go anywhere you want for a view of the event.

Microsoft Flight Simulator's menu with the weather and time settings set to July 11, 1991

It’s not entirely accurate. Sunlight doesn’t dip during the eclipse, but you can use the camera mode to fix that. If you use the game’s drone or showcase camera (the same thing with a different name, found in the drop-down menu that pops up when you move your mouse to the top of the screen), you can press CTRL+F2 to darken the image, and CTRL+F3 to lighten it. Hitting CTRL+F2 a few times will give everything that lovely, shadowy quality you get when the Moon passes in front of the Sun.

An in-game Microsoft Flight Simulator screenshot with the camera menu overlaid on a plane

With those figured out, you can do what Slipperhat did and snap the conjunction.

Total Solar Eclipse! from r/MicrosoftFlightSim

“Krazykoo” also spotted a partial one.

How accurate is the game? Here’s a Solar Eclipse. from r/flightsim

It’s largely the same method to see the Milky Way. It’s worth heading up north to get longer, darker, winter nights. Set the game time to the very middle of night wherever you are, set the weather to clear, and once again hop into the drone camera. Here you’ll be doing the opposite of an eclipse. You need to let in more light, not less. Tapping CTRL+F3 will step through settings. When you’re set, you’ll see far more stars than you can see in real-life.

In Microsoft Flight Simulator, a plane flies below the milky way

That’s my attempt. Reddit user and actual astrophotographer, “ryanyomomma”, has his own take.

An Astrophotographers Perspective… description in comments. from r/flightsim

This game. It crashes all the time unless I set it all to the lowest settings, but it hasn’t stopped me from playing late into the night, checking every hour to see if a patch has landed. It crashed five times when I swapped to the highest settings to take the screenshots in this post. But as soon as work is over I’m taking a wee jaunt to Easter Island to see the heads while an eclipse winks a jaunty “hello” at us. This is my life now.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports: every hand-crafted airport in the game

Airstriptease

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes: every aircraft in the game revealed

Which is the best plane for beginners learning how to fly?

How to instantly visit any location on Earth in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Meet my friends: Latitude, and Longitude

7

All 341 photorealistic cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

A full list of every city created using photogrammetry in Flight Simulator 2020

37

Latest articles

Unreal Engine is safe on iOS and Mac for now, but Fortnite's still off

This Black Myth: Wukong art has me obsessed with a family of rats

Paint no evil

Summer Games Done Quick raises $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders, and had some great speedruns

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 25th August 2020