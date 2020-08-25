Logitech's new wireless headset has a big 90s vibe and I love it

Logitech have announced a new Colour Collection of gaming peripherals today, and they’re kicking things off with a brand-new, multi-coloured gaming headset, the G733 Wireless. Available in the standard white and black as well as a fetching shade of lilac and blue (the latter is sadly not pictured), the G733 Wireless will be the second Logitech headset to take advantage of their superb Blue Voice microphone technology, which has previously only been available on their flagship Logitech G Pro X headset.

The G733 Wireless isn’t the only peripheral in Logitech’s new Colour Collection, though, as it’s also being joined by white, black, blue and lilac versions of their excellent G203 and G305 gaming mice, and a white model of their G915 TKL gaming keyboard. Let’s take a look.

Launching in September for £130 / $130, I’ll be testing the G733 Lightspeed Wireless in due course, but the thing I’m most looking forward to about this snazzy-looking headset is its new reversible suspension headband. This is one of my favourite features of my current best wireless headset pick, the Steelseries Arctis 7, and I’ll be intrigued to see if it’s just as comfortable in practice. Indeed, Logitech claim it’s one of the most comfortable headsets they’ve ever designed, thanks also in part to its dual-layer memory foam ear pads, so here’s hoping it won’t result in a round of the dreaded head pinch once I get it in for testing.

It’s also very lightweight, weighing in at just 278g, and it uses the same Pro-G drivers (or speakers) as Logitech’s G Pro and G Pro X headsets, too, so its audio quality should be top notch. And to continue the 90s vibe, Logitech are also going to be releasing a variety of colour co-ordinated headband straps and mic covers to go with it, letting you really go to town with making the headset your own.



On top of that, the G733 Lightspeed Wireless will also be joined by new colour variants of their Logitech G203 and G305 gaming mice, and their G915 TKL keyboard, which you can see in the video above. Personally, I’m very fond of the new blue gaming mice, and it’s a shame the G915 TKL doesn’t come in blue and lilac varieties as well. Either way, I’m pleased to see Logitech branching out from the standard white and black gaming accessories, although a complete suite of bright red peripherals when?