The best Minecraft seeds for 1.16 create fantastic worlds that capture your imagination from the first moment you set foot in them. And if you’re looking for a good seed to help kickstart your latest Minecraft adventure, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find no fewer than 30 of the most amazing Minecraft seeds for 1.16. Whether you’re after Villages, Bamboo Jungles, Islands or whatever else, we’ve got the perfect seed for you!



Best Minecraft seeds 1.16

Below you can browse all the best Minecraft seeds we’ve found, together with screenshots of each spawn location so you can catch a glimpse of what could potentially be your next Minecraft world. Terrain generation between Minecraft 1.16 and 1.14 is identical (in the overworld, at least), so all the below seeds will work whichever of these Minecraft versions you’re running.

Here are all the best Minecraft seeds for 1.16:

Two Villages | Coastal Village | Forest Village | Savanna & Village | Nether Rush | Pillager Outpost | Beautiful Forest Hills | Riverside Sunflower Plains | Extreme Hills Lavafall | Ice Spikes | Mesa & Cave Spiders | Extreme Hills Splendour | Bamboo Jungle & Snowy Hills | Bamboo Jungle Temple | More Bamboo Jungle | Bamboo & Lava | Bamboo Jungle Temple 2 | Yet Another Bamboo Jungle | Ocean Monument Island | Archipelago | Island & Mesa | Smallest Island Ever | No Tree Island | Forest Island | Endless Beach | Frozen Wasteland | Colossal Jungle | Snowy Mountains | Endless Desert | Sunny Savanna

Two Villages

This seed starts you on the border between rolling desert dunes and idyllic seaside grassland, with a village on either side where you can take refuge from the elements. Look a little further and you’ll see that danger is on the horizon in the form of a Pillager Outpost. Perhaps this is why the two villages are so close together, to unite in defence against the pillager onslaught.

Seed: 8638613833825887773

Coastal Village

You can see why villagers decided to settle here, right on the coast of the endless blue ocean in this marvellous Minecraft seed. Anyone starting here will gain immediate access to trees, food, and all the myriad tools and riches of the village, before either venturing out inland through the desert, or embarking on a voyage into the sea to find what awaits them there.

Seed: 3227028068011494221

Forest Village

A squirreled away Forest Village next to spawn lends even more character to this already characterful Minecraft world. Imagine what can be built using this impressive mountainside as a foundation. From here you can overlook the entire forest, and spot any dangers long before they arrive.

Seed: 1777181425785

Savanna & Village

This friendly Minecraft seed spawns you mere blocks away from a village, on the outskirts of a sprawling savanna biome. The hills of the savanna cut up the horizon line, giving you a fascinating and characterful landscape to explore, build, fight, and – let’s be honest – almost certainly die at some point.

Seed: 12542

Nether Rush

A fantastic Minecraft seed for a Nether rush, this seed plants you on the border between plains and desert, with two villages in sight from spawn, trees aplenty, and surface lava to boot. Think how quickly you could be delving into Minecraft 1.16’s new Nether and all the dangers and fascinations awaiting you there!

Seed: -1654510255

Pillager Outpost

By far the most dangerous Minecraft seed in this list, you’ll have to run like the wind to escape this Pillager Outpost mere blocks from spawn. Depending on the direction you run, you’ll find either towering mountains or lush greenery and forest, either of which make for an excellent base from which you can fight back against the Pillagers.

Seed: 2327370183894455166

Beautiful Forest Hills

A stark, dramatic, majestic world of snow-capped hills and rivers ploughing through mountains, this truly is a beautiful Minecraft spawn location. It’s locations like these that bring back that initial wonder of exploring your very first Minecraft worlds. I’d highly suggest listening to Minecraft’s astonishingly nostalgic soundtrack while you play your first few days and nights in this seed.

Seed: 3427891657823464

Riverside Sunflower Plains

A stunning riverside sunflower plains biome makes for a fantastic place to start building a new home. Why not also check out our Minecraft house ideas page to help plan out the perfect home in this idyllic land?

Seed: 9816485297234

Extreme Hills Lavafall

At first this desert biome seems like nothing out of the ordinary. But venture just a little further from spawn, and you might catch sight of a spectacular Extreme Hills biome in the distance, complete with seaside lavafall that petrifies into stone as it hits the water. What a location for a grand Minecraft build, eh?

Seed: 321708923

Ice Spikes

If you’re after a truly majestic Minecraft spawn location, check out this extraordinary conglomeration of biomes. Frozen rivers and ice spikes are surrounded by acres of forest and grassland. Either stay in the forests and create your own woodland home there, or use the ice spikes as the foundation for a more unusual build overlooking the whole landmass.

Seed: -4186746847636013829

Mesa & Cave Spiders

My love of Mesa biomes is matched only by my horror at seeing a Cave Spider spawner peeking out onto the surface right next to spawn. You’ll have to steer well clear of that malicious cave mouth until you’re prepared to clear out those pesky poisonous arachnids and win the Mesa biome all for yourself.

Seed: -8427444967367737379

Extreme Hills Splendour

This phenomenal Extreme Hills biome right next to spawn is the perfect setting for a sky-scraping castle or palace. Unleash your inner architect as you cast your eye over this marvellous mountain, and imagine what colossal build could be housed atop or within it. Just be sure to give yourself an easy way down into the grasslands and savannas below.

Seed: 189354817

Bamboo Jungle & Snowy Hills

A fascinating conjunction of very different biomes awaits the player who spawns in this Minecraft world. Jungle, plains, and snow-capped hills all converge around a beautiful Bamboo Jungle within spitting distance of spawn, giving you easy access to wood, stone, bamboo, and pretty much anything else you’d ever need to start a new Minecraft journey.

Seed: 5672120378

Bamboo Jungle Temple

Players who head south from spawn in this Minecraft seed will have to wade their way through a dense Jungle biome, before reaching a terrific Bamboo Jungle. See if you can find the nearby Jungle Temple to the west as well, as that will give players a great early game gift package to help get them started in this new world.

Seed: 9176963463659858407

More Bamboo Jungle

Lovers of the colour green, this seed is for you! Bamboo Jungle weaves about regular Jungle to the north-east, while nearby grassland provides a break from the thick undergrowth when needed. I’d be tempted to pick one of the tallest jungle trees on the border of the grassland, and build a fantastic treehouse there to overlook everything below as far as the eye can see.

Seed: 8047404964767578727

Bamboo & Lava

A dangerous twist marks this world apart from others in this list. Spawn here and you’ll find another excellent Bamboo Jungle reaching high into the sky next to the coast – but there’s also a lava lake amidst all the bamboo and undergrowth, threatening to ignite the whole jungle unless you act quickly!

Seed: -1013382714437321718

Bamboo Jungle Temple 2

A Minecraft seed fit for fans of Indiana Jones, you’ll have to fight through the undergrowth of this exotic mix of Jungle and Bamboo Jungle in order to get at the gooey centre of this spawn experience: a Jungle Temple nestled snugly in between several trees, housing treasures galore.

Seed: 3376637928641427494

Yet Another Bamboo Jungle

For true lovers of the newest biome added to Minecraft’s overworld, this Minecraft seed spawns you right on top of a Bamboo Jungle. The above is more or less exactly the view you’re given upon spawning into the world. But that’s not all! Head the opposite direction from spawn and you’ll almost immediately see a heart-shaped pool filled with dolphins, right next to the endless blue ocean.

Seed: -6772802442113209320

Ocean Monument Island

This challenging island seed holds more than a few surprises. Step just off the precipice of this rock rising from the sea, and you’ll spot an extremely close by Ocean Monument below the water, and an ultra-rare Mooshroom Biome on the horizon not far from spawn. Which rare spawn will you go for first?

Seed: -3821186818805133221

Archipelago

While hardly the most challenging island seed out there, this cluster of tiny Minecraft islands makes for an interesting start and a great building location. In fact, why don’t I offer out a challenge to all builders, to construct one build on each island in the archipelago. Let loose your imagination when it comes to utilising the space given to you!

Seed: 124014738

Island & Mesa

This Minecraft seed spawns you right on top of a lovely, large, idyllic starting island, with plenty of trees to help you get started on your journey. Once you’ve got basic tools set up, you can choose either to make this island your home, or craft a boat and sail over to the staggeringly huge and beautiful series of Mesa biomes on the horizon.

Seed: 3585869031427545926

Smallest Island Ever

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the smallest island I’ve ever spawned on, composed of a grand total of three blocks. Right next to another island composed of a grand total of three blocks. But don’t despair: to the west lies a large, bleak-but-beautiful Snowy Tundra that you can delve into to gather everything you need for the perfect Minecraft adventure.

Seed: -3115927715480771327

No Tree Island

Dare you challenge this herd of cows for dominance of this remote and tree-less island? If not, then just follow the trail of tiny islands southeast and you’ll see on the horizon just about the only island in this entire archipelago that houses at least a few trees. Venture just a little farther and you might also find the Ocean Monument nestled between three islands.

Seed: -4199716164182889661

Forest Island

A heavily tree-covered island on the edge of a warm ocean, with coral reefs, shipwrecks, and ocean monuments aplenty nearby. The largest of a six island archipelago, you may find everything you need here for a great start – but set sail to the northeast and you’ll find a collection of treasures: a large village, a spectacular mountain range, and – new with Minecraft 1.16 – a Ruined Nether Portal…

Seed: -4671266132020710557

Endless Beach (Large Biomes)

A true beach, this one. Travel inland for your first few trees, then head back to the coast for a great building spot. The nearby lava pool is either an eyesore you can quickly cover over, or your chance to beeline straight to the Nether for potions and other underworldly delights.

Seed: -1389577003656398696

Frozen Wasteland (Large Biomes)

A stark and colossal frozen wasteland provides a suitable challenge for the veteran Minecraft player. A challenge, but not an insurmountable one thanks to the presence of a tiny ravine right at your feet as you spawn, giving you safe and easy access to iron; and also the presence of a village not far at all from where you start.

Seed: -7255571058704538969

Colossal Jungle (Large Biomes)

Oh, you thought we were done with Bamboo Jungles? This is the largest of the lot, and it’s right at the centre of what might be the largest area of Jungle I’ve ever seen. Rivers and lakes carve a path through all the greenery – follow those paths and they may lead you to several Jungle Temples…

Seed: 1405601600464054847

Snowy Mountains (Large Biomes)

A wonderful and characterful mix of mountains and frost-bitten forests, this Minecraft seed is begging for someone to populate it with builds, tunnels, and creeper craters in the ground. A great start for animal lovers too, this spawn will set you down beside a pair of foxes and a cow looking after her two little cowlings (yes, I know they’re calves – but cowlings is way cuter).

Seed: -1832801519948573808

Endless Desert (Large Biomes)

This challenging Minecraft seeds slaps you in the middle of a gigantic desert. Can you save yourself from starving? Here’s a hint: follow the north river, and you’ll quickly come across not only a Desert Temple but also a village. Whether the food there will be enough to keep you from starving… Well, that’s up to you.

Seed: 1297970985505311939

Sunny Savanna (Large Biomes)

Savanna lovers, this seed is for you. Reaching far to the north-east past Deserts and Forests alike, this Minecraft world is filled with beautiful vistas. It’s not perfect though; you’ll have to gear up if you want to defeat that Pillager Outpost not far from spawn, and remove its blemish from the otherwise glorious landscape.

Seed: -1613247987266390429

Well, those are all the seeds we’ve got for now; hopefully you’ve found one or two worlds that match up with what you were after. And if you want to make your worlds look as good as these screenshots, why not check out our Minecraft shaders 1.16 guide while you’re here – or indeed check out one of our other Minecraft guides listed below?