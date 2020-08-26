Call Of Duty: Warzone adds a giant team deathmatch mode

Yesterday, Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare got a big update that levelled up Season 5 to Season 5 Reloaded. It’s still the same Season as far as battle passes and things are concerned, but it’s added a new game mode for the battle royale called King Slayer, which is basically a big team deathmatch inside the battle royale arena. The update also prepped the games for the upcoming summer event kicking off on Friday, which will bring even more modes. What a treat.

King Slayer is available to play right now in Warzone, allowing you to join up with your squad for a team deathmatch in Verdansk. It’s kind of a weird cross between battle royale and your typical deathmatch mode because you’ll be fighting enemy teams in the circle. The circle doesn’t shrink, however, it moves around the map, so you’ll need to be constantly moving yourself to make sure you aren’t caught out.

The best players from the top five teams in this mode will also be marked as a “King” on other players’ maps, and slaying them will give you extra points.

Modern Warfare has a new game mode ready to play right now, too. It’s called Ground War Reinforce, and it revolves around teams competing to grab flags stuck in the middle of the map. If a teammate dies, they have to spectate the match until another player on their team nabs a flag. You win by collecting all three flags.



Once you’ve had a good play of those, the game’s summer event starts Friday, August 28th, and runs until September 7th. Appropriately named, Games Of Summer, it’s introducing a series of trials for both Warzone and Modern Warfare players, in which players compete for high scores in various courses and shooting challenges. Here’s what you’ll have to do in each one:

Trial One: Gun Course (Starts August 28) on Custom Gun Course Map Description: Make your way through the course as fast as possible while clearing all enemy targets and avoiding civilian casualties. Medal Times: 01:30:00 (Bronze) / 01:00:00 (Silver) / 00:40:00 (Gold) Loadout: Assorted Weapons

Trial Two: Price’s Alley (Starts August 29) on Custom Price’s Alley Map Description: Eliminate an endless series of enemy targets while avoiding civilian targets to maintain the combo for as long as possible. Medal Scores: 4,000 (Bronze) / 5,000 (Silver) / 6,000 (Gold) Loadout: Renetti (Handgun)

Trial Three: Risky Parkour (Starts August 30) on Livestock Description: Move through each checkpoint and finish the course as quickly as possible. Beware the heavy toxic gas on low ground. Medal Times: 0:55:00 (Bronze) / 0:47:00 (Silver) / 0:40:00 (Gold) Loadout: Combat Knife

Trial Four: Shooting Range (Starts August 31) on King Description: Locate and shoot all targets in the area as quickly as possible while conserving ammunition. Medal Times: 0:50:00 (Bronze) / 0:40:00 (Silver) / 0:30:00 (Gold) Loadout: Assorted Weapons

Trial Five: Marksman Challenge Starts (September 1) on Custom Marksman Challenge Map Description: Engage waves of long-distance targets and beat the clock. Missed shots burn time. Medal Times: 3,400 (Bronze) / 3,900 (Silver) / 4,400 (Gold) Loadout: HDR (Sniper Rifle)

By completing trials you can earn rewards, like skins and calling cards and the like. Then by earning gold medals in each you can get yourself a legendary assault rifle blueprint. There’s also a sort of Olympics theme to all this, so earning medals will give points to players’ respective countries. It’s not clear if an entire country of CoD players will win prizes for this, but hey, glory is a prize in itself.

The Season 5 Reloaded patch brought with it a bunch of playlist updates and bug fixes as well, which you check out right here.

If you want the low-down on all the best weapons and loadouts for Season 5, check out our Call Of Duty: Warzone guide.