Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
15

Hellish Quart is a sword dueling game made by a Witcher 3 animator

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

26th August 2020 / 2:50PM

Indie studio Kubold are making a sword duelling game named Hellish Quart, and it looks to have some excellent ragdoll and sword-whacking physics. The lead developer, Jakub Kisiel, was animator and motion capture actor for The Witcher 3, and he’s bringing those skills to his own game which will feature proper motion-captured fencing techniques. It’s not just fencing Hellish Quart has to offer though, you’ll be able to duel your pals with all sorts of 17th century blades.

It sounds a bit like there are some Witcher music inspirations in Hellish Quart, too. Have a listen for yourself with the trailer below.

Hellish Quart will have a singleplayer campaign and an arcade mode, as well as local multiplayer if you fancy whacking your mates with some cool swords. Kisiel has cited 90s fighting game Bushido Blade as an inspiration. As mentioned before, it features mocapped animations, and swords properly clash together when you’re duelling.

If, like me, you like seeing how mocap is done, there’s some great stuff on Kubold’s Twitter. I don’t know what I expected when they said the fighting techniques were motion captured, but yeah, that sure is a person in full fencing gear and lots of mocap dots.

I’m also a big fan of the game’s adjustable ragdoll stuff, which seems to change characters from professional and fluid swordsmen, to wobbly drunk dudes.

According to its Steam page, Hellish Quart is coming out in early access at some point “soon”, with a full release coming after a year or two. Have a gander at the website for more info.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (15)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Witcher 3: Blood And Wine

Bordeauxlands

50

Wot I Think: The Witcher III: Hearts Of Stone

Between a rock and a hard choice

68

The Witcher 3's 16 Pieces Of Free DLC: What They Are, Where To Get 'Em And Are They Any Good?

Witch Harder

55

Wot I Think - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Separating the Wiedźmin from the Wiedźbois

242

Latest articles

No, Halo Infinite has not been delayed again, 343 Industries say

Netflix's Witcher now has a making-of documentary

2

Everything you need to know about VR before you start

The future Jamiroquai foretold

11

Nvidia's Ampere RTX 3000 teaser pretty much confirms everything we already knew

4