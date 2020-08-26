Marvel's Avengers will reveal another free post-launch hero during a third War Table livestream

The season of announcements for announcements continues with an Avengers announcement for more announcements. Marvel’s Avengers is just around the corner in early September but hold your super horses they’ve got another War Table livestream for you before that. Crystal Dynamics’ third announcements reel on September 1st will feature hot tips for starting with your most heroic foot forward and detail some more of their free content coming after A-Day.

This time around, Crystal Dynamics say that their livestream “will give all the information players need to get started on Day One of the game’s release. Special attention will be paid to the game’s progression system, hints and tips for taking on the game’s more than 50 different types of enemies, as well as additional details about Marvel’s Avengers’ high-level content.”



In addition, they’ll be talking more about the Avengers Initiative that was partially explained during the July War Table. After you’ve finished the main story—the Reassemble Campaign—you’ll begin on the Avengers Initiative, which is basically the catchy name that CD have given to their plans for never-ending content updates to this superhero game as a service. They say that they will be revealing an “extensive slate of additional heroes, villains, missions, regions, and gameplay modes,” which are all being added as free updates after launch.

Resident bow and arrow boy Clint “Hawkeye” Barton was revealed as the first free hero headed to the team during the last War Table. Crystal Dynamics say that we’ll be getting a look at yet another playable teammate for the crew during this month’s stream.

If you’re looking to catch up, here’s the June War Table during which Crystal Dynamics showed off the game’s main baddie M.O.D.O.K. and his evil company AIM. You can watch July’s above.

The next War Table livestream will premiere on September 1st at 6pm BST / 10am PDT.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch on September 4th on Steam for £50/€60/$60. It’ll also be on the Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia.