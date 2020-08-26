Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Netflix's Witcher now has a making-of documentary

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

26th August 2020 / 5:03PM

The second series of the Netflix’s The Witcher show is still a way away, especially after production was interrupted by the pandemic, but Netflix do have a wee bit more to tide folks over. Today they released a half-hour behind-the-scenes documentary with cast and crew talking about the making of the show, fittingly titled Making The Witcher. It’s not hugely enlightening but does have lots of my favourite behind-the-scenes bits: men in green mocap suits, and sped-up monstrous makeup application.

Speaking of witching, CD Projekt Red announced a new mobile game today, The Witcher: Monster Slayer. It sounds a bit like Pokémon Go with Witcher monsters.

“My initial interest in The Witcher came from a chance experience with the Witcher games,” Cavill explains in the doc. “Then I heard that Netflix were making a show, and so I hunted down the opportunity to play Geralt, and when I had my first meeting with Lauren [Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner], she had mentioned it was based on the books.”

While the series is based on the books, I have always thought the success of CD Projekt Red’s video games played a huge part in Netflix approving the series – and that was before I knew they’re responsible for Cavvo’s involvement. He’s an old PC gaming fella himself, a Total War fan (which earned him a nod in Total Warhammer 2) who recently showed everyone the building of his new gaming PC – a process that made our Katharine quite nervous at times.

The documentary is up over on Netflix now.

Season 2 of The Witcher resumed production this month. It was halted in March after a cast member tested positive for Covid-19, and then lockdown hit. Now they’re back, it seems Hank’s having a mucky time:

Netflix also have a live-action prequel spin-off in the pipeline, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and an “anime film” named The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf.

Today also brought CD Projekt Red’s announcement of The Witcher: Blood Origin for iOS and Android. They call it a “location-based augmented-reality RPG” where you’ll roam around our world battling monsters in augmented reality, which sounds like Pokémon Go to me. Pokémon Gore? Pokéyen Geralt? We have time to workshop this. Observe:

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series set 1200 years before Geralt

50

The Witcher games are going cheap in the anniversary sales

14

The butcher is back in this new The Witcher custom story

15

GOG's Spring sale is now on, with lots of free Witcher goodies

11

Latest articles

No, Halo Infinite has not been delayed again, 343 Industries say

Everything you need to know about VR before you start

The future Jamiroquai foretold

11

Nvidia's Ampere RTX 3000 teaser pretty much confirms everything we already knew

4

Marvel's Avengers will reveal another free post-launch hero during a third War Table livestream

2