Newegg's big RAM sale has a 16GB Corsair kit for a new low of $54

Newegg and Amazon US are going head to head on RAM deals today. While Amazon have a couple of 24-hour deals on HyperX, Crucial and Corsair sets, Newegg have shaved 10% off all their DDR4 kits, many of which beat the prices you can find on Amazon. The best RAM deal of the bunch is almost certainly a 16GB (2x 8GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX set clocked at 3200MHz, which can be had for as little as $54 with the aforementioned 10% promo code, but there are plenty more to choose from, too. Read on for my pick of the bunch.

As you may have surmised from all the other Corsair RAM deals I’ve highlighted in recent weeks, Corsair’s entry-level Vengeance LPX kits are brilliant value for money, and it’s currently the RAM I recommend for new PC builders in our RPS Rig build. Previously, I’ve seen lows of $60 at both Newegg and Amazon for 16GB sets, but applying today’s 10% off promo code AFMTEN at checkout takes this 16GB 3200MHz kit down to a new low of just $54.

Alternatively, if you’re partial to some RGB lighting on your RAM, then the next best thing is this 16GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro set, also clocked at 3200MHz, which is down to $73 with the promo code. Alternatively, you can also get a 3000MHz set for a little less at $68.

However, all that is simply beyond your price range, and you’re just looking for 8GB of RAM, then this single 8GB HyperX Fury RGB stick from Amazon is pretty hard to argue with. It’s down to just $40 for the next 18 or so hours, although once again, if you’d rather save some cash and ditch the RGB lighting completely, then you can currently nab a very cheap single G.Skill stick clocked at 3000MHz for a mere $25 with Newegg’s 10% off code.

Finally, so we’re covering all of our RAM bases, if 8GB or 16GB of RAM just won’t do it for you, then the 32GB set from G.Skill linked below is another great bargain. Clocked at a very nippy 3200MHz, this pair of 16GB sticks is down to just $90 with the 10% off code, and is cheaper (not to mention neater) than simply buying two lots of the first Corsair Vengeance LPX set mentioned above, which isn’t always the case for 32GB kits. It’s also completely devoid of RGB lighting, too, which helps to keep the price down.

It’s certainly a lot cheaper than Amazon’s only 32GB deal today on Crucial’s white Ballistix RGB (2x 16GB) 3200MHz RAM kit, which is only down to $130 for the next 18 or so hours. As the name implies, this set does have RGB lighting, which naturally makes it a bit more expensive than the G.Skill set over at Newegg.

Ultimately, most people will be fine with 16GB if they’re building a new PC right now, as you only really need 32GB for super intensive simulation games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator – and even then it’s only the ‘ideal’ standard rather than what Asobo and Microsoft actually recommend in their official Microsoft Flight Simulator PC requirements. Either way, it’s a good time to upgrade your RAM at the moment, but hurry, as these prices won’t stick around for long.