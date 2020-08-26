Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 coming to PC in early 2021

You know what four things go together just as well as the four blocks of a tetromino? Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on three major consoles and PC. Sega have announced a sequel to their Tetris and Puyo mashup game and the good news is that PC players won’t be waiting around too long for a port. PPT2 will launch on PC in early 2021.

“In Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, players will experience a brand-new hilarious story filled with an eclectic cast of characters in Adventure mode,” Sega say. “Expanding on the addictive gameplay of its predecessor, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is packed with fun, new modes where players can precisely pop Puyos and tactically rotate and clear Tetriminos solo or with friends, offline and online.”



The adventure mode is something that folks who played the first Puyo Puyo Tetris will remember. Dominic Tarason got to try it out when the PC port launched. “For playing solo, the main attraction is Adventure mode, a surprisingly lengthy story campaign featuring a chatty cast of block-battling characters that would ordinarily chafe at my resolve, but are redeemed through some genuinely funny writing (in a self-aware, Saturday morning cartoon kinda way) and a decent dub,” he says. PPT2 will have a cast of returning characters and some new ones.

A newer bit is the addition of a Skill Battle mode which adds character-based skills for your cast and item cards that can power up your team. Sega also call out other modes like Versus, Fusion, Swap, Party, and Big Bang which they say will be explained in further detail later.

Console folks will be getting their hands on Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 before the end of the year while us PC people will be waiting a short while. Sega say that PPT2 will launch on PC via Steam in early 2021, though they’ve not given a specific month or date.