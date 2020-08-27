Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Age Of Empires 3: Definite Edition marches out this October

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

27th August 2020 / 8:54PM

To war, once again. Following beta skirmishes earlier this year, Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is almost ready to roll into battle. Firing a new trailer into tonight’s Opening Night Live showcase, the spruced-up strategy showed off the new modes, new factions and touched-up battlefields that we’ll be marching through come October 15th.

The drums of battle have been somewhat quiet since Age Of Empires 3 began insider testing back in January. But now the troops are mustered, the farms built, and the armies of the world are on the march to war.

Today’s trailer shows off more of Definitive Edition’s visual overhaul, which gives the 2005 strategy a lovely new paint job in full 4K, along with a fully remastered soundtrack. On launch, it’ll also include all 14 civilizations, including those from the game’s two expansions.

The remaster also adds two new civilizations. The Inca, who’ve been fleshed out from their minor role in the original Age Of Empires 3; and the Swedes, who previously appeared in fan-made expansion Wars Of Liberty. Two new game modes have also been added, providing challenge maps in the “The Art Of War” and recreations of famous historical battles.

Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition launches October 15 on the Windows Store and Steam, and will be available on Game Pass on launch.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition beta starts next month

5

Age of Empires 4 coming from Company of Heroes devs

66

Every new trailer from Gamescom's Opening Night Live stream

Watch all the new PC game trailers right here

Time loop game 12 Minutes features Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, and James McAvoy

3

Latest articles

Every new trailer from Gamescom's Opening Night Live stream

Watch all the new PC game trailers right here

Time loop game 12 Minutes features Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, and James McAvoy

3

Fall Guys season 2 will get medieval on your ass in October

The Sims 4 is getting a Star Wars Game Pack feat. lightsabers and Kylo Ren

1