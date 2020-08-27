Age Of Empires 3: Definite Edition marches out this October

To war, once again. Following beta skirmishes earlier this year, Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is almost ready to roll into battle. Firing a new trailer into tonight’s Opening Night Live showcase, the spruced-up strategy showed off the new modes, new factions and touched-up battlefields that we’ll be marching through come October 15th.

The drums of battle have been somewhat quiet since Age Of Empires 3 began insider testing back in January. But now the troops are mustered, the farms built, and the armies of the world are on the march to war.



Today’s trailer shows off more of Definitive Edition’s visual overhaul, which gives the 2005 strategy a lovely new paint job in full 4K, along with a fully remastered soundtrack. On launch, it’ll also include all 14 civilizations, including those from the game’s two expansions.

The remaster also adds two new civilizations. The Inca, who’ve been fleshed out from their minor role in the original Age Of Empires 3; and the Swedes, who previously appeared in fan-made expansion Wars Of Liberty. Two new game modes have also been added, providing challenge maps in the “The Art Of War” and recreations of famous historical battles.

Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition launches October 15 on the Windows Store and Steam, and will be available on Game Pass on launch.