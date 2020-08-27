Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
5

BioWare give us more tantalising glimpses at Dragon Age 4, still no actual news

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

27th August 2020 / 8:11PM

We just got the biggest look yet at Dragon Age 4 during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live and… they still didn’t really show us much. Not that I’m complaining! A morsel of info on BioWare’s excellent RPG series is enough to sate me months, and the new screens and tiny segments of in-game footage shown tonight will surely keep fans speculating until we finally get a release date. So, what did BioWare actually show? Well, the most interesting thing I reckon was a new look at Solas, who is, of course, making a comeback after his rude exit in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

In the trailer below we get another look at that glowing tree they showed off at EA Play, as well as a new shot of a huge snowy area (my heart says Skyhold, but my brain says it’s somewhere new), a Dwarven ruin of some kind, and even a big lyrium rock monster face.

“We wanna tell a story of what happens when you don’t have power,” the devs say. “What happens when the people in charge aren’t willing to address the issues.”

“The things that you can expect in the next installment are going to be stories that focus on the people around you, and the friends and family you make.”

All sounds very BioWare. That second statement has me wondering if Dragon Age 4 will take some inspiration from Mass Effect 2, with the story more driven by the characters around you rather than the central plot itself. That would be great, actually.

“We want characters to either be loved, or hated,” one dev says, before immediately cutting to this edgy new photo of the Dread Wolf Solas himself.

After that, there’s a little look at how some of the combat might play out, though the footage is clearly in very early development. We get a shot of a character actively dodge-rolling out the way of an attack, as opposed to the more passive combat we’ve seen in Dragon Age: Inquisition. I almost have a faint hope this could mean the gameplay is more like an action-RPG, though that’s pretty big speculation based off of this tiny thing.

Then there are a couple of new voice actors doing some lines, giving us a hint at some of the characters we can expect to meet. Bellara and Davrin are their names, and there’s a suggestion that Davrin is a Grey Warden.

Throughout the trailer is a load of lovely concept art, too. From watching it just a couple of times to write this post, I’m going to venture a guess that the game is set Tevinter. It’s also very possible that a lot of those images are concepts of the new companions, but I’ll leave out the deep dive lore speculation for now until we know a little more.

The trailer points to their website, so I guess keep your eyes on that and hope that it updates with more fun info soon.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Dragon Age 4 release date, trailer, details, theories and predictions

Who's a good boy?

1

Yep, BioWare are still making Dragon Age 4

39

EA gave tiny, disappointing peeks at the next-gen Dragon Age and Battlefield

13

EA's would-be E3 showcase is confirmed for June 11th

4

Latest articles

Every new trailer from Gamescom's Opening Night Live stream

Watch all the new PC game trailers right here

Age Of Empires 3: Definite Edition marches out this October

2

Time loop game 12 Minutes features Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, and James McAvoy

3

Fall Guys season 2 will get medieval on your ass in October