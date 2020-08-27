Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to Cod Blops

After fannying about in the future for a few games, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will bring the subseries back to the past with a direct sequel to 2010’s Cod Blops. Treyarch last night gave Cod Blops Cow the ol’ reveal-o, with a trailer showing some of this year’s hot new war crimes. Along with a singleplayer campaign, the usual multiplayer modes, and cooperative Zombies action, yes it will continue the battling royale of Call Of Duty: Warzone. Here, check out the trailer.



“Taking place after the events of the original story, Black Ops Cold War reunites players with legendary operatives Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson as they’re pulled into a high-stakes conspiracy,” Activision explain. Ronnie Reagan is sending the gang out to hunt Perseus, a maybe-real Soviet spy who possibly infiltrated the USA’s nuclear weapons programme. The Washington Post have a longer look at that. Frequent codlaborators Raven Software are leading the story campaign.

Multiplayer is under wraps until another reveal-o-rama on the 9th of September but yup, it’s in there. As is the cooperative Zombies mode, also still under wraps. As for Warzone, yup, that will continue from Modern Warfare into Cold War.

Operators and Blueprints and things you’ve earned in Modern Warfare’s Warzone will carry over, and battle passes are on the table again. Cod Blops Cow will share progression with Warzone as before too, with items unlocking in both regular and battle royale multiplayer.

Call Of Duty: Cold War is coming to PC via Battle.net, priced at £50/$60. It’ll also be on Xboxes and PlayStations, including the new ones. A multiplayer open beta is due at some point before launch.

High Moon Studios, Beenox, Activision Shanghai, and Sledgehammer Games are chipping in on development too.