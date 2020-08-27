“Every mission we go on is illegal,” our heroes proudly declare in a new Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer. They’re explaining to Ronald Reagan (the actor) and to us why they should be given free reign to hunt for Perseus, a maybe-mythical Soviet agent who could be raising a big stink. Cod Blops Cow will have multiple endings, unusually for a CoD, so maybe we’ll be able to sack it off and just grill the Gipper on what it was like to work with Bette Davis.



What’s Pitbull doing there? Timber!

The Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War singleplayer campaign is led by Raven Software, and is a direct sequel to the first Cod Blops. The series went off to the future for some increasingly weird games, but now it’s back where it started. Along with choices that can alter the ending, a Washington Post preview revealed it has a weird ‘progressive’ option in character creation to pick a gender of “classified” and be referred to with them/they pronouns. When queer people cry “Be gay, do crimes!” I don’t think it’s a call for war crimes.

Cod Blops Cow will also have regular multiplayer and the cooperative Zombies mode, and bring over the popular battle royale action of Warzone from CoD: Modern Warfare. Unlocks will carry over from MW’s Warzone, and Blops Cow will bring new characters and items and things.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is coming November 13th to Battle.net, priced at £50. Treyarch are in charge of development, and Activision are publishing.