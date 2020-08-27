Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Control is out now on Steam, along with its Alan Wake expansion

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

27th August 2020 / 4:50PM

If you’ve been waiting for Control‘s Epic exclusivity to end, well, wait no longer. Remedy Entertainment’s third-person spook-em-up arrived on Steam today in the form of an Ultimate Edition containing the base game and both expansions, The Foundation and AWE. As fate (read: Remedy’s marketing department) would have it, AWE launched today as well. It’s the long-rumoured Alan Wake expansion, which has you exploring a new deep dark area of The Oldest House to uncover more supernatural mysteries.

Control is an action-adventure game that plonks you into the shoes of Jesse Faden. She finds herself in a place called The Federal Bureau Of Control, which gets locked down due to interdimensional nasties on the loose. Naturally, it is your job to stop them, and use some cool telekinetic powers to do it.

“Control’s battles are enjoyable fling-fests,” Brendy (RPS in peace) said in his Control review. “It’s a very serviceable shooter. It feels good in the fingerbits, you know? And there are a lot of wobbly visual effects that make your powers feel like smooth Hollywood super-nonsense.”

Alice Bee has played the brand new expansion, and tells us that while AWE doesn’t have loads of Alan Wake, it does have another great monster to spook you.

“I would recommend this DLC if you liked Control but have never played Alan Wake,” she says, “because the author himself (who actually I think is a bit of a rubbish writer) doesn’t turn up very often, whereas [the monster] is a constant creepy presence even when he’s absent.”

If you’re just after the base game on PC, I’m afraid you’ll have to stick with Epic on that one, as the only version of Control you can buy on Steam is the Ultimate Edition, which with a 20% launch discount is currently £28/$32/€32. Or if you already own the game and are just after AWE, you can find that on the Epic Games Store for £12/€15/$15 or in the season pass, which is currently on sale for £15.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

