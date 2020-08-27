Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods continues the slaughter in October

You’ve ripped and tore your way through Doom Eternal, and now you’re looking for more. Well, young slayer, you’ll be glad to know Id Software are continuing the fight against hell, heaven and everywhere in between when it’s first DLC, The Ancient Gods – Part One, arrives on October 20th.

The Ancient Gods – Part One was teased back at QuakeCon last month, showing off some mundane and magical new murder arenas. Opening Night Live gave us our first proper look at Doomguy’s deicidal romp.



As we already knew, The Ancient Gods takes place in the immediate aftermath of Eternal’s main story. The cosmos is in tatters after your bloody crusade, leaving a power vacuum in the cosmic pantheon that appears to have drawn the attention of some bad actors. Nothing you can’t solve with a double-barrelled shotgun, surely?

“Your war is not over. Slaying the Khan Maykr left an imbalance of power that threatens all of creation. With the aid of an old ally, battle your way back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos. Your mission is now your own.”

Tonight’s full trailer gives us a gorier look at The Ancient Gods’ new arenas. Blasting Revenants on oil rigs, fungal beasts in corpse-laden bogs, and new baddies such as this ghostly nuisance who appears to buff up existing crooks. The trailer also closes with a look at two (two!) marauders dropping in to ruin the Slayer’s day. A real make or break moment, considering the axe lad’s marmite reception following Eternal’s launch earlier this year.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One arrives on October 20th. Neither heaven nor hell known when part two will wrap up this god-wrecking story.