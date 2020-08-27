Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Hitman 3 will hit on January 20th, man

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th August 2020 / 4:15PM

Io Interactive today announced a January 20th release date for Hitman 3, the end of Ian Hitman’s latest trilogy of stealthy murdering. He’s been picking off pieces of a conspiracy for two games now, and getting ready to really bury it in this final part. Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store timed exclusive on PC, though it seems bits will transfer from the Steam versions of the first two.

So far, Io have confirmed that Hitman 3’s locations include the gilded spires of Dubai and–very excitingly–an English manor house with a murder mystery to solve.

“Self-publishing Hitman 3 is a big step for IO Interactive in achieving our highly ambitious goals as an independent studio,” Io CEO Hakan Abrak said when they announced the exclusivity deal last week. “Furthermore, this partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create the game exactly as we imagined, for our fans and for our community uncompromised.”

It’s only been a few years since Io suffered layoffs while Square Enix tried to ditch the company. Without the backing of a parent company or publisher this time, the stability offered by Epic’s cash must be a comfort.

Hitman 3 is coming to the Epic Games Store on the 20th of January, 2021. I know, it seems unlikely that next year will be 2021, but I have double-checked. It’s also coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia. Hopefully a release on Steam and other stores will follow once the exclusivity period expires?

Seeing as the first two parts of this trilogy on Steam have merged into one big ‘World Of Assassination’ with locations and murdertools in one game, what exactly will transfer into the Epic version and how is quite a large question not yet fully answered. Io said they are “happy to have mastery and location carryover from their existing progress into Hitman 3 on Epic Games Store,” which sure implies things will transfer as before. And it’d be awful if it didn’t. But they haven’t got into specifics yet.

Io plan to shut down Hitman 2’s Ghost Mode before Hitman 3 launches, and the mode isn’t returning in this game either. They also plan to disable co-op for Sniper Assassin mode at some point.

Correction: This post original said January 21st because all these 20s and 21s twisted my melon, man.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Hitman 3 goes to England for a murder mystery in a manor house

65

Hitman 3 won't have Ghost Mode, and Hitman 2 is shutting down multiplayer servers

16

Hitman 3 suits up for a final contract next January

7

Control is out now on Steam, along with its Alan Wake expansion

Latest articles

Control is out now on Steam, along with its Alan Wake expansion

Control's new AWE DLC doesn't have much Alan Wake, but it has a great monster

If you go down to the Bureau today...

6

Co-op body cutter Surgeon Simulator 2 is out now

Left 4 Dead 2's first content update in eight years is made by fans

4