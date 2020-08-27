Left 4 Dead 2's first content update in eight years is made by fans

Left 4 Dead 2 will soon get a content update bringing an old favourite Left 4 Dead map to Valve’s co-op zombiethon. The Last Stand is a community-made update that’s being officially published by Valve, and fans of the original L4D might recognise its location from Survival Mode.

Catch the teaser trailer below for a short, sweeping view of a creepy lighthouse overlooking a cliffside.



“It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes… CEDA is not going to save us,” says Valve’s announcement post. “But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience.”

Valve add that this update is “made for the community, by the community”. It’s not yet clear what exactly what’s in it, with Valve saying “additional details will be coming soon”. While they did bring most of Left 4 Dead’s maps into the sequel, The Last Stand was officially left behind, only coming over through fan-made ports. It is interesting that Valve are playing a hand in giving it an “official” port, and it’s easy to hope that this might be more than just one Survival map – maybe even the foundation of a new campaign?

Earlier this year, Valve said they weren’t working on L4D3, so this will be a nice chance to get a Left 4 Dead fix. Though, it could be they’re trying to test the waters for future L4D things with this update, but who knows? Hopefully we won’t be waiting too long to find out.

The last content update for L4D2 launched eight whole years ago. It’s wild to think it’s been that long since the game has had new(ish) stuff to play (that isn’t mods, of course).

Despite it being 11 years old, we still reckon Left 4 Dead 2 is one of the best co-op games to play in 2020. We also think it’s one of the best FPS games on PC. A new update will be a very welcome excuse to jump back into it.