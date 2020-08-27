Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Little Nightmares 2 is coming in February, looking nightmarish

Alice O'Connor

27th August 2020 / 10:44PM

The horribly squidgy world of tiny tots and giant cannibals will call us back for Little Nightmares 2 on the 11th of February, 2021, Bandai Namco announced today. The first game was wonderfully unpleasant and yup, the puzzle-platforming horror sequel looks it too. We’ll be playing as a new wee kid this time, with our old littl’un tagging along to help us with yet more oversized terrors. Here, meet some of them in the new trailer below.

I fully hate that Silent Hill nurse-esque patient. I hate all of these monsters, really. I can’t help but imagine what their clammy flesh would feel like to touch, and then I want to scrub my skin with sandpaper. Well done, Tarsier Studios, for making so many awful things.

“I love it,” our Adam declared about the first game in his Little Nightmares review. “There were times when I didn’t, mostly when I had to replay a section where I kept failing to line up what looked like a simple jump over and over, but by the end I was smitten. It’s a grotesque, horrid and eventually hopeful in its own morbid fashion, and despite many moments that feel like reimaginings or echoes from elsewhere, it has enough extraordinary images and sequences to stand alone. It’s precisely the kind of horror game I love – grotesque but not gross, and interested in thoughtful pacing and escalation rather than jumpscares and shocks.”

So yes, more of that is good. And horrible. In a good way.

Little Nightmares 2 is coming to PC on February 11th, missing its planned 2020 launch. It’ll also be out on Xbone, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch at that time, with versions for Stadia, PS5, and Xbox XerieX X following later in 2021.

Alice O'Connor

