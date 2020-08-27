Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond trailer reveals Respawn's VR shooter

Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond got a new story trailer at tonight’s Gamescom Opening Night Live and despite the gritty WW2 subject matter, it looks pretty fun. Coming from Respawn Entertainment, the makers of Apex Legends, Above And Beyond will revive EA’s shooter series in VR. It’ll place players into the boots of an Office of Strategic Services agent who’s dropped behind German lines to do some cool sneaky things. Check out the trailer below, which has some crafty secret passageways, and whomping a Gestapo officer on the head with a bust.



I usually get pretty bored of games about war because they always look the same, but Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond actually seems to have the player doing some pretty cool stuff. I mean, they had me at braining Nazis, but then the trailer showed some sick knife throwing, cinematic gun catching, and someone putting a grenade in a mail chute to blow the people up on the other end.

Now, they didn’t actually explain an awful lot of the story in that trailer, but after it went live the devs popped up to provide a few more details. The game will have three acts, the first of which has you being recruited by the OSS and working with the French Resistance, then it’ll take you through D-Day, and end with taking out a secret German weapons programme.

They also revealed Above And Beyond will have both singleplayer and multiplayer game modes, and it’s coming for the Oculus Rift and Rift S VR headsets this holiday season.

You can find out more over on the game’s website.