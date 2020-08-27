Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Podcast episode 107: the Dad Games special

Dad not lest ye be dad'd

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

27th August 2020 / 5:15PM

Featured post A screenshot of Ocotdad and his wife from the game Octodad. He is an octopus in a poorly fitting blue suit, and she is a human woman.

This week the podcast truly is the daddy of all podcasts, as we decide to talk all things dad in games. This of course means we must first establish what a dad game is. Are we talking about games that dads will like, or games about dads? And what is the crossover between the two?

Eventually we settle on having a lovely chat about some of our favourite dads in games, including the sad murder dads, and the phenomenon that is developers growing up and having kids and therefore making entirely different games. I ask Nate, as the only dad amongst us, for his dad analysis of the game dads, and we have a lovely time. Plus, Matthew leads us into the Cavern Of Lies where he presents us with a cavalcade of game dads. But which ones are real and which are fake?

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, and I can’t think of a joke about dads to put in here this week.

Links
Dads we talk about this week include but are not limited to:

Octodad (apologies in advance for the bit where we bring up famous 19th century porn The Dream Of The Fisherman’s Wife and I point out that octopuses have beaks).

Geralt from The Witcher 3, who dads the heck up with respect to Ciri.

Marcus Fenix from Gears Of War (and you can read Nate’s review of Gears Tactics here, which he often played in front of his daughter and insisted it was about getting aliens to take their nap).

Joel from The Last Of Us and Kratos from God Of Dad, the PS4 dads.

Eli Vance from Half Life 2.

The Big Dad themes of every single BioShock game, and whether the Big Daddy is in fact more of a big brother than a dad.

… and many more!

Recommendations this week are Tropica’s 9L aquarium soil from Nate (who says that your aquarium recommendation will include water soon), the film L.A. Confidential from Matthew, and the extremely weird 80s children’s TV show The Box Of Delights from Alice, which just got put on BritBox.

Alice Bell

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

