Star Wars: Squadrons trailer gives a wee peek at the story campaign

A new trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons is coming in hotter than a tauntaun’s guts, fresh out of Gamescom Opening Night Live. It shows more of the story campaign, which’ll have us playing on flying for both the Empire and New Republic, seeing two sides of a weird time in Star Wars history. That ‘weird time’ being before shortly after Palpatine died but a good few years before they discovered actually he was fine and his clones were sewing their wild oats across the galaxy and… welp. Here, watch the new Squadrons trailer and I promise it will remind you of none of that.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



EA also zapped out a new blog post getting into the Vanguard Squadron and Titan Squadron, the two teams we’ll play on the opposite sides, and the period in which it’s set:

“One of the most interesting things about the time period Squadrons is set in—only a few months after the Battle of Endor—is that while we, the audience, know how all this ends, from our characters’ point of view there’s still a lot of uncertainty. The New Republic has only recently changed from a rebellion into a legitimate government with a galactic war on its hands. Meanwhile, the Empire has lost its Emperor, and the cracks are starting to show. Some Imperials are loyal, some are in denial, and while everyone agrees that the rebels must be destroyed, there are disagreements about what strategy to take—and who should lead.”

Along with a story campaign, Squadrons will have several 4v4 multiplayer modes. And if you don’t want to see other people’s gaudy ship customisations, you will be able to disable them.

Star Wars: Squadrons is due to launch on the 2nd of October, priced at £35/€40/$40 on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store. Actually, for us in the UK it should be 11pm on October 1st. Oh god, the retconning has already started.

EA today also announced Star Wars DLC for The Sims 4, which, well, huh, okay.