The Sims 4 is getting a Star Wars Game Pack feat. lightsabers and Kylo Ren

The newest game pack for The Sims 4 has been officially revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it is the Star War. The Sims 4 Star Wars (TM): Journey To Batuu is coming out on September 8th, just over a week from today, and will allow your Sims to just, like, go to a Star Wars planet and see the Millennium Falcon and everything.

There’s a fairly extensive look at all this in the new trailer, which also appears to show someone getting arrested for asking a Stormtrooper out on a date. Play stupid games, as they say. Importantly, it is confirmed that you can create both your own lightsaber and droid.



According to a press release, the devs “set out to create an authentic and immersive Star Wars experience for players”, and I assume that is why we are also told it is inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars themed areas at Disneyland and Disney World. Hey-oh! I say that, yet obviously I am going to buy this Pack.

Journey To Batuu comes with a bunch of Star Wars-y decor and outfits, as you’d imagine, as well as “playful lighsaber training sessions” with your aforementioned space-wizard murder-swords. But you also get to “create your Star Wars story”, since The Resistance, First Order and “scoundrels” (so just, like, general Han Solo smuggler dudes) are fighting for ultimate control of Batuu, and you can influence the outcome. This bit actually does sound pretty cool. If your Sim has been cosying up to the First Order, for example, you will apparently have trouble making friends amongst The Resistance later.

For those with a particular thirst for certain Star Wars characters, you may rest assured that you will run into some of them. The ones confirmed so far are Rey, Vi Moradi, and of course, martial arts wall made of man-flesh Kylo Ren.

I am, genuinely, fascinated to see what character traits they will have picked for Kylo. How to tread the line between him being technically a bad guy and him being lusted after by many thousands of people despite this? Time will tell. I do not envy you, Maxis employees.

Game Packs are the sort of midpoint between Stuff Packs, like the Nifty Knitting pack, and bigger expansion DLCs like The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle. Game Packs retail for £18/€20/$20 and your trip to Star Wars land will cost the same when it arrives in a week and a half.

