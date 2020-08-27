Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live here today

The German games show Gamescom isn’t happening as a physical event this year, like everything else, but it is going virtual. Tonight it officially kicks off with Opening Night Live, a two-hour livestream of trailers and announcements for games including Star Wars: Squadrons, Fall Guys, The Sims 4, Doom Eternal, and Destiny 2. Hosted by the ubiquitous Geoff Keighley, it starts at 7pm (11am Pacific, 2pm Eastern, 8pm CEST) and is free for everyone to watch. So here’s the stream below, so you can watch it and cheer for phrases like “content debuts”.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



I prefer YouTube’s player for streaming stuff, but it’ll also be broadcast on Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.

Geoff Keighley said yesterday that the show will bring “content debuts” from: 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Bungie, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Electronic Arts, Frontier Developments, Focus Home Interactive, Gearbox Software, Headup Games, PlayStation, Warner Bros. Games, Xbox Game Studios, and more. CONTENT DEBUTS. Gag.

He said on Sunday that at that point, the lineup included 38 games. It could be more now. He’s confirmed quite a few trailers and games and bits since then, including a peek at Star Wars: Squadrons, the reveal of Fall Guys season 2, some Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a Crash Bandicoot trailer, a look at Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s Stasis, a vid for Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods, a trailer for Scarlet Nexus from Bandai Namco, the reveal of a new Sims 4 game pack, a vid for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the start of a World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands animated series, a story trailer for Respawn’s new VR Medal Of Honor game, a Little Nightmares II gameplay premiere, that there Ratchet & Clank off PS5, some Spellbreak announcement, a new trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition.

We’ll be posting about content debuts as they premiere exclusively worldwide too, of course.