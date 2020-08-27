Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Wesker's kids will head up a new Resident Evil Netflix series

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

27th August 2020 / 5:44PM

Videogames are television now. But while everything from Splinter Cell to Fallout is gunning for streaming gold following The Witcher‘s Cavill-shaped successes, Resident Evil probably makes more sense than most. With a long run of live-action films behind it, the horror series is now getting a Netflix original series, one that follows the plucky Wesker kids as they uncover the no-good rotten antics their dear old dad Albert’s been up to. Probably.

Following rumblings that Capcom’s spook ’em up would be getting the television treatment, Netflix made the news official in a tweet earlier today, accompanied by a photo of a script written by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) and directed by Bronwen Hughs (Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead). Netflix’s formal announcement describes it as such:

“In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realise that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

“Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.”

Resident Evil, of course, already has a strong history in live-action adaptations. I haven’t seen them, but the Milla Jovovich-fronted films are meant to be pretty good – schlocky, brutal, and gory as hell for sure, but quite good as far as videogame flicks from the 00s go.

Fittingly, Constantin Film (the firm behind those films) are producing the Netflix series, which has been commissioned for eight one-hour episodes. Don’t expect to tune in anytime soon, though. At time of writing, there’s no word on casting or potential release date. Chances are you’ll be playing Resident Evil: Village long before the Netflix series airs.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

