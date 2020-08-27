Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

World Of Warcraft delves into the Shadowlands this October

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

27th August 2020 / 8:09PM

You’ve killed every god, demon and monstrosity in the world of the living – so I s’pose it’s time to quest through the afterlife instead. The next chapter in Blizzard’s seemingly-unstoppable MMO, World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands tonight announced that it’ll open the gates to the collective afterlives in October with two new trailers.

The first of these was a particularly lengthy animated “short” titled Afterlives: Bastion, with fan-fave paladin Uther catching himself in some mischief over in not-Valhalla.

Then, however, Azeroth’s adventurers got what they’ve been waiting for since Shadowlands’ announcement almost a year ago. This year’s WoW expansion will hit on October 27th – give or take a few hours given your location, according to Blizzard’s handy release chart.

On top of adding five new zones, four player covenants and a procedural new dungeon, Shadowlands is also bringing more fundamental shifts to Blizzard’s ageing titan – crushing the level cap from 120 to 60, and utterly revamping the new player levelling experience. Our go-to WoW expert Christos Reid has been poking through the Shadowlands beta, and reckons these should make it much easier to bring your pals into the 17-year-old MMO.

“Shadowlands, of course, is in itself a beautifully dark and lore-heavy expansion. But that experience feels like a storyline I can actually get my friends to dive into now, rather than a wall of expected knowledge and antiquated onboarding that would quickly dull their excitement. As a result, I’m the most excited I’ve ever been about guiding new and returning players into World Of Warcraft.”

World Of Warcraft is currently in the process of winding down Battle For Azeroth ahead of the Shadowlands launch. If you’ve any last achievements or expansion-limited loot left to grab, you’ve only a few weeks left.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: World of Warcraft: Legion

One fel swoop

46

Wot I Think: World Of Warcraft - Warlords Of Draenor

Hearth and home

58

Blizzard confirms BlizzCon will be a digital event next year

2

World Of Warcraft Classic begins the war to open Ahn'Qiraj today

4

Latest articles

Age Of Empires 3: Definite Edition marches out this October

Time loop game 12 Minutes features Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, and James McAvoy

Fall Guys season 2 will get medieval on your ass in October

The Sims 4 is getting a Star Wars Game Pack feat. lightsabers and Kylo Ren