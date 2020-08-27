Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Yup, Teardown still looks delightfully destructive

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

27th August 2020 / 9:37PM

For all the fancy shooting and whimsical adventures offered up during tonight’s Opening Night Live showcase, Teardown‘s appearance reminds us that sometimes it’s just fun to take a hammer to a brick wall. Launching later this year, the smash ‘n’ grab heist game from Tuxedo Labs has returned with a new trailer. It might only be a minute and a half long, but blimey, I could watch these buildings crumble for hours.

Tuxedo Labs’ voxel-bashing heist sandbox has been on my radar for some time now, following months of captivating Twitter gifs and clips with a formal announcement last October. With its late-2020 release date presumably approaching, the devs have aired a new trailer flaunting more of its crunchy criminal capers.

Teardown is wonderfully breakable, more so than even Red Faction: Guerrilla. Brick walls crumble, glass shatters, metal pipes bend and wood snaps under pressure. It’s the kind of thing that makes for endlessly fascinating Twitter fodder. Most importantly, though, every shattered voxel is another step towards pulling off the perfect crime.

See, Teardown is actually a very peculiar kind of heist game. Rather than gunning through a bank Payday style, you’re creating optimal routes through the map to nab various objectives before the fuzz show up. Blowing holes in walls, creating bridges, driving trucks through warehouses, all to get in and out in one piece while leaving the target in thousands.

At least, that’s what the game will be like at launch. The devs have plans for a freeform sandbox mode along with “many other mission types” over on their official site, while plans for custom levels, assets and script should come into effect some time after launch.

Despite its spotlight at Opening Night Live, there’s still no solid word on a release date for Teardown – only that it’ll launch in early access on Steam by the end of this year.

Natalie Clayton

