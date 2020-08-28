Humble's End of Summer sale has begun, with C&C Remastered Collection for a mere £6

As August draws to a close, it can only mean one thing. Summer is officially over, and Autumn is on its way – and Humble are holding an End of Summer Sale to celebrate. Running from now until September 10th, Humble have sliced up to 90% off loads of games, and there are literally dozens upon hundreds of thousands to choose from. Here are some of my highlights below.

My top pick has to be EA’s Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, which is down to less than £6 for those buying in the UK thanks to a hefty discount of 67% off. System Shock 2 is also up for grabs for less than two quid – perfect if you want to brush up on yer Shock knowledge before the new reboot comes out. Just don’t be fooled by the 20% off deal on Control’s Ultimate Edition (which includes its just-released AWE, aka the Alan Wake Expansion, DLC), as you can get a much better deal on this over at Green Man Gaming at the moment where it’s a whopping 32% off. The rest, though, are pretty darn good bargains:

I should note, of course, that all of these deals are available to folks in the US as well – I just don’t have the specific regional pricing to give you at time of writing. The discounts should all be the same, though, so why not have a gander and see if there’s anything you fancy?

If you’d rather search by publisher, you can do that too, as Humble have gathered together specific deals pages for EA, Rockstar, Sega, 2K, CD Projekt Red, Private Division and NIS America, as well as their own Humble Games label, too.

Humble also have a separate Destress and Disconnect sale going on at the moment, too, if you’re looking for something a bit more chill to play over the long bank holiday weekend, with 25% off Kind Words, 50% off the lovely Abzu, and 80% off the upbeat Yoku’s Island Express to name just a few.

Humble aren’t the only ones having a sale this weekend, either. Gamesplanet also have some great Bethesda deals for European folk at the moment, and Green Man Gaming have got plenty of tasty deals on lots of new and recent releases, too, including 20% off Death Stranding, 13% off Horizon Zero Dawn and 14% off Mafia’s upcoming Definitive Edition.