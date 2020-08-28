Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning looks a lot like Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning

Seeing as not many people played Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning in the first place, let’s just pretend that the impending remaster is a brand new game. Forget that it came out in 2012. Forget that it flopped. Forget that it took its creators down with it. Forget that this all made a disappointed John Walker shout “Why didn’t everyone play Kingdoms Of Amalur?!” Breathe in, breathe out, and… we’re a clean slate.

Oh hey look, here comes the first so-called “gameplay trailer” for Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, which might look a fair bit like another World Of Warcraft-esque MMORPG but is actually a singleplayer game. That could be neat!



So, it’s an action-focused RPG set in a big open fantasy world with quests and stabbing and loot aplenty and a kinda generic vibe? Seems like a game that one future time traveller’s review might call “generous but uninspired”. But also a game that another time traveller might delightedly declare “WoW for misanthropes, a massive open world RPG with dungeons and fetch quests and level chasing without the awful bother of dreadful other people.”

Unusually for a game which has not yet been released and we’ve barely even seen, the publishers have already announced a brand new expansion. Named Fatesworn, it’s coming in 2021. Now that’s confidence.

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is coming to Steam on the 8th of September. It will cost £35/€40/$40, or £48/€55/$55 for the Fate Edition which also includes that upcoming expansion.

If one had hypothetically bought a similar game in 2012, this might seem expensive for a remaster which mostly brings some light prettying-up and balance tweaks. Especially if it didn’t offer an upgrade discount to folks who bought the original game. Not that anyone did. Because there wasn’t an original game to buy. Because this is the first one. For the first time. Ever. Right?