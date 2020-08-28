Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out next spring

Last night, we got a first look at some gameplay for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, showing off loads of the exciting bits from all nine episodes of the Star Wars films that we’ll get to play through. Riding banthas, cool lightsaber fights, and rides in a bricky Millennium Falcon are but a few of the things we can expect when the game launches in spring 2021. Check out the new trailer from Gamescom Opening Night Live below.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



I do love a good Lego game. They tend to mostly revolve around the big important scenes from the films they’re based off of, so you get to play the interesting stuff without too much faff in between. The trailer shows things like Darth Maul and Obi Wan’s epic lightsaber battle, some excellent podracing, Rey and Kylo’s stand-offs and plenty of cool Lego-ified space battles.

You’ll be able to play as all the characters from the big nine Star Wars films, but there’ll also be a Deluxe Edition which adds in a bunch from the spin-offs, like Rogue One and The Mandolorian.

Not much to say about it other than that. It’s a Lego game. You build things, fight things and usually they’re just some nice lighthearted fun.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set for release in spring 2021. Check out the Steam page for more info.