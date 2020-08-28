Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out next spring

28th August 2020 / 10:59AM

Last night, we got a first look at some gameplay for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, showing off loads of the exciting bits from all nine episodes of the Star Wars films that we’ll get to play through. Riding banthas, cool lightsaber fights, and rides in a bricky Millennium Falcon are but a few of the things we can expect when the game launches in spring 2021. Check out the new trailer from Gamescom Opening Night Live below.

I do love a good Lego game. They tend to mostly revolve around the big important scenes from the films they’re based off of, so you get to play the interesting stuff without too much faff in between. The trailer shows things like Darth Maul and Obi Wan’s epic lightsaber battle, some excellent podracing, Rey and Kylo’s stand-offs and plenty of cool Lego-ified space battles.

You’ll be able to play as all the characters from the big nine Star Wars films, but there’ll also be a Deluxe Edition which adds in a bunch from the spin-offs, like Rogue One and The Mandolorian.

Not much to say about it other than that. It’s a Lego game. You build things, fight things and usually they’re just some nice lighthearted fun.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set for release in spring 2021. Check out the Steam page for more info.

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

