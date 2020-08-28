Lemnis Gate is a tactical FPS about fighting inside time loops

Time loop games seem to be all the rage right now don’t they? You’ve got stuff like Arkane’s Deathloop and Luis Antonio’s 12 Minutes, and now the upcoming FPS Lemnis Gate, which we saw a shiny new trailer for during Gamescom Opening Night Live. It’s a strategic first-person shooter in which players duke it out across five turns which each take place in a 25-second time loop. It sounds… different, and it looks kinda cool. Check out the new trailer for yourself below.



Lemnis Gate will pit players against each other in 1v1 and 2v2 matches with rounds that last just 25 seconds. Each player only has that amount of time to perform whatever action they want to do, before time winds back, and another 25-second round begins. I’m struggling to get my head around this one, but my understanding is this gives you opportunities to see what your opponents are going to do next, and set up ambushes or fix mistakes you might have made previously. You have NPC allies you can control in the matches, you see, so rounds aren’t just about taking out your main enemy, but controlling your units, and taking out theirs as well.

This game is actually very similar to one that came out earlier this year already – does anyone remember Quantum League? Same kinda deal, except rounds only last 15 seconds, rather than 25. So, those time loops, huh?

Thinking about all this has made me quite confused. Lemnis Gate somehow became more complicated the more I read about it. Still, it sounds interesting. I just hope it’s not too mind-boggling to play.

We won’t be waiting too long to find out, because Lemnis Gate is set to arrive on Steam early next year. It’s being made by Ratloop Games and published by Frontier Foundry, a new label from the makers of Elite.

There were plenty more goodies revealed last night, too. Check out every new trailer from Gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream to make sure you haven’t missed anything.