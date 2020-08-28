Save $800 on this Core i7, RTX 2060 Super desktop right now

Intel are holding their annual Gamer Days deals bonanza at the moment, and there are buckets of savings to be had on all manner of Intel-based desktops, laptops and processors. Running from now until September 6th, I’m still working my way through all the many hundreds of deals on offer, but this one from Newegg immediately caught my eye. It’s an Intel Core i7-10700K and RTX 2060 Super desktop PC from ABS, and it’s currently got a whopping $800 shaved off its price to take it down to a very agreeable $1300. That’s a saving of 38%.

That’s not all, either, as there are also savings to be had on individual processors as well, plus lots of CPU and motherboard combo deals. Read on for the best of the bunch.

As well as the Core i7 and RTX graphics card, the ABS Gladiator desktop also comes with 16GB of G.Skill TridentZ RGB RAM clocked at 3200MHz, a 512GB SSD, and an all-in-one liquid cooler. What’s more, you can get a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers with it when the game comes out on September 4th. All in all, an absolutely cracking bargain for those after a top-notch gaming PC that will last them for years to come.

That’s not the only great desktop offer available at the moment, either. For just $50 more, you can the ABS Gladiator PC, which comes with a slightly older (but still very nippy) Core i7-9700K CPU, but a more powerful RTX 2070 Super graphics card. You still get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with it, too, and you also get a Gamdias keyboard and gaming mouse to give you the complete set-up, plus the same Marvel Avengers bundle. Normally $1880, this system is now down to $1350, saving you $530 overall.

Alternatively, if you really want to go all out, you can also save $300 on another model of the ABS Gladiator, which comes with an Intel Core i9-9900K processor and RTX 2080 Super GPU, as well as 16GB of RAM clocked at 3200MHz, a 1TB SSD and an all-in-one liquid cooler. Previously $2100, this is now down to $1800.

If you feel confident in your PC building skills and would rather just go for some new components, then there are also savings to be had on a handful of Intel’s processors, as well as a bunch of motherboard and CPU combo deals. Starting with the processors, the Core i7-9700K, Core i9-9900K and the Core i7-10700 that are on sale at the moment, and these all come with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers just like the desktop deals above. You can see their new deal prices in the list below.

Both the 9th Gen Core i7 and Core i9 deals are significantly cheaper than what they cost last week when I rounded up the latest CPU deals, as the former was previously down to $325, while the i9 still cost a whopping $422. The 10th Gen Core i7 is also a good price right now, although I should note that it’s not overclockable like its K counterparts, so you’ll have to make do with the default speeds you get out of the box. Still, while I haven’t reviewed the Core i7-10700 or indeed the Core i7-10700K just yet, I’d imagine you’ll still get more than satisfactory performance from it given how much faster the 10th Gen Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K chips are over their 9th Gen predecessors.

If you’re also in need of a new motherboard, though, then it might be wiser to get one of Newegg’s current CPU and motherboard combo bundles. There are 9th and 10th Gen bundles to be found here, as well as a variety of different processors, and (at the risk of sounding like a broken record) they all come with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers thrown in. Some of them even come with RAM, too.

To see the full list of Newegg’s Intel Gamer Days deals, you can browse their full promo page right here. I’ve picked out most of the best ones above, but you’ll also find some Intel SSDs in there, three gaming laptops, and a couple of motherboard and RAM combos without a processor.