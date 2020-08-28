Serious Sam 4 will let you pilot the Pope's personal mech

I had heard that Serious Sam 4 would let us drive a Popemobile. I had not heard that the Popemobile in question is a giant heavily-armed mech whose boot-up sequence dialogue concludes, “All systems ready. Let God sort them out.” A new trailer hot out of Gamescom today shows the Popemobile in action, smashing a tentacle monster in the middle Vatican City and alright, yup, this is some big brash stupid spectacle I can get behind. See the Pope’s private Evangelion in action in the trailer below.



Most of what I’ve seen of Serious Sam 4 so far has been fairly low-key so while the joke of a Papal mech doesn’t tickle my funnybone (honestly, Warhammer 40k has been doing saintly battlemechs for years and so much more delightfully extravagantly), I am up into how big and loud and stompy and meaty all this is. Circle-strafing around arenas is nice and all but I most fondly remember Serious Sam for spectacle. The scene in this trailer with fleshy motherships in a sky filling with fighters is good spectacle too.

Publishers Devolver Digital say other vehicles Sam will pootle around on include a motorbike, a quad bike, and a combine harvester. Ooh-ar ooh-ar indeed.

Serious Sam 4 is due to launch on Steam and GOG on the 24th of September, having recently been delayed a touch. Also Stadia?