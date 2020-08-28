Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Sorry, Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes place after Ragnar Lothbrok is dead

Lauren Morton

Contributor

28th August 2020 / 10:02PM

Every time an Assassin’s Creed setting is revealed, it feels like there’s a flurry of speculation on which historical and legendary folks will show up for a cameo. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes place at just about the right time to cross paths with legendary viking Ragnar Lothbrok so it seemed like perhaps we might arrange a meeting.

Apparently not, according to Ubisoft’s new gameplay video. You just missed him actually. He went and got thrown in a snake pit just a couple years back. They did show off some mythical monsters you’ll go up against instead.

Instead of Ragnar himself, Eivor will be able to come across a side quest where they find six of his listless drengr warriors. They’re quite sad without leading lad Ragnar around and really wish they could have a good fight. In part of the gameplay shown off in Ubisoft’s new video, it looks like Eivor can take them up on the challenge they’ve been hungry for.

In addition to those wayward warriors, Eivor can find and take down a Black Shuck, a mythical giant black wolf creature. There’s also a bit of an homage to King Lear, Ubisoft say. Cordelia, Regan and Goneril are three daughters protecting their father’s legacy in East Anglia.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 17th. For PC players, it’ll arrive via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, priced at £50/$60.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Lauren Morton

