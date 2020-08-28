The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘33 things wot are for sale on the eBay’. Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if yoga mat was present it might appear as YGM T. Euphonium would be PHNM.
*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.
1. TD RDLL SHS
2. HLL RHRNT
3. BD GRFTCP SLS
4. TTN CRSTCLFR GMNT
5. RTR YPNCLSHR PNR
6. SLN TCLS SLFBT
7. PRST HTCLG
8. BLSTR WBR RYSDS
9. PLM LLT
10. MRL NMLKN GRBT
11. WRL DTRDC NTRS SCT NFLG
12. RNGT RRRST MP
13. PT RPNZR FSTS STWLV
14. STRLB
15. LVSST RMR
16. LKSP RRCLC MPN YC LSC RP
17. TXDR MDSQR RLPDD LNGCN
18. HC KRSVR G N RD
19. SMM LRKNF
20. K MJN GNM SK
21. PRS NLSDD GBNDN
22. LZSH RTWR NN DSG NDB YJ PS TM
23. MRT NMTRT
24. RNGTNKT TLBLL
25. RST RMBMB
26. CNDLSNF FR
27. SGMN DFRDCT NF GR
28. PRM MCNDNC TNP
29. RYLDLT NGNN SSHR PST
30. FN GRPLSX MTR
31. FRSTD TNFNS HCKL DBYCHR STB LPNKH RST
32. BSMK R
33. VRYN CR SHWT RCL RPN TN G FH RS
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s cluster foxer
Shoemaking/cobbling (unsolved)
a1. Kurt Schumacher
b1. Site of Cordwainers’ Hall (GrouchoMerckx, ylla)
b2. St. Crispin’s Day (Gothnak)
b3. Last (Stugle, phlebas)
c3. Georgy Zhukov, son of a shoemaker (mrpier)
Number sequence 20-24 (eeldvark)
e2. 20 (Stugle)
e1. 21 (phlebas)
d1. 22 (ylla)
c1. 23 (mrpier)
c2. 24 (phuzz)
Tests (unsolved)
a2. Eye (mrpier)
a3. Breath (a_monk, unacom)
a4. Turing (Gothnak)
a5. Brandenburg (mrpier)
b5. Moose (phuzz)
Lebanese Civil War (unsolved)
d2. Tigers (GrouchoMerckx)
d3. Phalange (ylla)
b4. Hundred Days (Stugle)
c4. Lawrence Jenco
d4. Green Line (a_monk, Gothnak)
Trails (phlebas)
e3. Trail camera (phuzz)
e4. Kokoda (phlebas, GrouchoMerckx)
c5. When Rivers Were Trails (phlebas)
d5. Oregon
e5. Chisholm (mrpier)