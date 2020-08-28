Below is a list of ‘33 things wot are for sale on the eBay’. Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if yoga mat was present it might appear as YGM T. Euphonium would be PHNM.

*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.

1. TD RDLL SHS

2. HLL RHRNT

3. BD GRFTCP SLS

4. TTN CRSTCLFR GMNT

5. RTR YPNCLSHR PNR

6. SLN TCLS SLFBT

7. PRST HTCLG

8. BLSTR WBR RYSDS

9. PLM LLT

10. MRL NMLKN GRBT

11. WRL DTRDC NTRS SCT NFLG

12. RNGT RRRST MP

13. PT RPNZR FSTS STWLV

14. STRLB

15. LVSST RMR

16. LKSP RRCLC MPN YC LSC RP

17. TXDR MDSQR RLPDD LNGCN

18. HC KRSVR G N RD

19. SMM LRKNF

20. K MJN GNM SK

21. PRS NLSDD GBNDN

22. LZSH RTWR NN DSG NDB YJ PS TM

23. MRT NMTRT

24. RNGTNKT TLBLL

25. RST RMBMB

26. CNDLSNF FR

27. SGMN DFRDCT NF GR

28. PRM MCNDNC TNP

29. RYLDLT NGNN SSHR PST

30. FN GRPLSX MTR

31. FRSTD TNFNS HCKL DBYCHR STB LPNKH RST

32. BSMK R

33. VRYN CR SHWT RCL RPN TN G FH RS

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer

Shoemaking/cobbling (unsolved)

a1. Kurt Schumacher

b1. Site of Cordwainers’ Hall (GrouchoMerckx, ylla)

b2. St. Crispin’s Day (Gothnak)

b3. Last (Stugle, phlebas)

c3. Georgy Zhukov, son of a shoemaker (mrpier)

Number sequence 20-24 (eeldvark)

e2. 20 (Stugle)

e1. 21 (phlebas)

d1. 22 (ylla)

c1. 23 (mrpier)

c2. 24 (phuzz)

Tests (unsolved)

a2. Eye (mrpier)

a3. Breath (a_monk, unacom)

a4. Turing (Gothnak)

a5. Brandenburg (mrpier)

b5. Moose (phuzz)

Lebanese Civil War (unsolved)

d2. Tigers (GrouchoMerckx)

d3. Phalange (ylla)

b4. Hundred Days (Stugle)

c4. Lawrence Jenco

d4. Green Line (a_monk, Gothnak)

Trails (phlebas)

e3. Trail camera (phuzz)

e4. Kokoda (phlebas, GrouchoMerckx)

c5. When Rivers Were Trails (phlebas)

d5. Oregon

e5. Chisholm (mrpier)