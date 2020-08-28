Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground turn-based strategy game announced

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

28th August 2020 / 12:38PM

The first strategy adaptation of Games Workshop’s Age Of Sigmar is coming next year. Developed by Gasket Games, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground will put players in charge of fantasy forces fighting turn-based tactical battles. The announcement trailer from Gamescom Opening Light Live didn’t reveal too much, but it did show some golden shiny lads riding dragons, which was pretty cool.

Judging from its website, I assume those folks are the immortal knights who ride “heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms”.

The publishers, Focus Home Interactive, say Storm Ground will have a non-linear campaign, allowing players to do a couple different playthroughs to find and unlock different things. It’ll offer 1v1 online multiplayer battles too.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is set to launch in early 2021 on Steam.

Focus Home have dabbled with turn-based tactical action in the world of Warhammer before with Mordehim: City Of The Damned, but that wasn’t its new Age Of Sigmar setting. They also publish Blood Bowl in the realms of Warhammer fantasy, with Blood Bowl 3 coming next year. And they’ve published of Warhammer 40,000 games, including Space Hulk: Deathwing, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, and the upcoming Necromunda: Underhive Wars, which is out in September.

If you missed Gamescom Opening Night Live, head over to our list of all the trailers that dropped last night to catch up.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

