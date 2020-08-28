Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground turn-based strategy game announced

The first strategy adaptation of Games Workshop’s Age Of Sigmar is coming next year. Developed by Gasket Games, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground will put players in charge of fantasy forces fighting turn-based tactical battles. The announcement trailer from Gamescom Opening Light Live didn’t reveal too much, but it did show some golden shiny lads riding dragons, which was pretty cool.



Judging from its website, I assume those folks are the immortal knights who ride “heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms”.

The publishers, Focus Home Interactive, say Storm Ground will have a non-linear campaign, allowing players to do a couple different playthroughs to find and unlock different things. It’ll offer 1v1 online multiplayer battles too.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is set to launch in early 2021 on Steam.

Focus Home have dabbled with turn-based tactical action in the world of Warhammer before with Mordehim: City Of The Damned, but that wasn’t its new Age Of Sigmar setting. They also publish Blood Bowl in the realms of Warhammer fantasy, with Blood Bowl 3 coming next year. And they’ve published of Warhammer 40,000 games, including Space Hulk: Deathwing, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, and the upcoming Necromunda: Underhive Wars, which is out in September.

