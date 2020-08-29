Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Doom Eternal's Ancient Gods DLC won't require the base game

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

29th August 2020 / 4:24PM

Doom Eternal‘s upcoming DLC might take place in the immediate wake of the base campaign, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to have actually played it. Arriving this October, Id Software this weekend confirmed that you’ll be able to pick up the first bit of two-part romp The Ancient Gods without having actually bought the base game, letting you jump straight into the deicidal carnage.

Following its announcement way back at QuakeCon, The Ancient Gods got a full trailer and release date during this week’s Gamescom festivities.

Now, it seems like you don’t even need to be a seasoned Slayer to put an axe in the old gods’ forehead (caveat: I still don’t know how much god-murder is in this DLC, but let me roll with it). Speaking to PCGamesN, executive producer Marty Stratton explained that they want to get the story into as many people’s hands as possible – even if they never picked up Eternal to begin with.

“When we look at how many people have played through the game we have a large percentage – higher than 2016 – that have completed it, so you’re always looking at that and seeing how far players make it through your game,” said Stratton. “It’s important as we want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don’t even need to own Doom Eternal to buy the DLC and play it.”

Stratton also hinted at the scope we can expect from The Ancient Gods, describing it as “very much like a two-part film” on par with the base game’s campaign. Part Two should arrive sometime before March 2021, and both parts will come contained under the Doom Eternal Year One Pass for £25/€30/$30.

For now, though, expect The Ancient Gods – Part One to arrive on Steam and the Bethesda Store as standalone DLC on October 20th.

