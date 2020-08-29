What are we all playing this weekend?

This is both a busy weekend and a lazy one. While the big announcements of Gamescom 2020 came during Gamescom Opening Night Live on Thursday, the German games show is still rolling online this weekend. And for us here in the RPS treehouse, it’s a long bank holiday weekend. We’ll have a few posts coming, but return in full force on Tuesday. See you then!
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
Do you know, I don’t think I have any idea what I’m going to play this weekend? Imagine that. Although actually my Dragon Age replay has been languishing recently. I’m currently on Dragon Age II and have modded it far too much, so it is very unstable.
Alice0
I’m all gamed-out after late nights covering Gamescom (hell, I’m still a bit tired from those notE3 nights) so for me it’ll be sleep, swimming, and okay sure that new Exo One demo. I very much want to roll and glide over an alien world.
Colm
You are my fire, the one desire. Believe when I say, this weekend I will mostly be playing Dontnod Entertainment’s latest video game, Tell Me Why.
Graham
I’ve been playing Signs Of The Sojourner, an elegant card game about constructing conversations with new people as you travel around a fictional world. I’m still early on, but it’s clever and I want to get to know the people in it better.
Imogen
Me and some pals have gotten back into Cod Blops 4 zombies. I’d like to think that we’ve managed this independently of all the hype around the new Call Of Duty Cold War stuff, but deep down I know seeing all that stuff everywhere at the moment has likely influenced us subconsciously. Oh well! Sometimes you just wanna shoot zombos at the weekend, you know?
Katharine
It’s more Death Stranding for me this weekend. I’m determined to make some more headway in my BB Boys road trip this weekend, as I got distracted by loads of side quests last week and ended up just bombing up and down my new motorways for hours without making any actual progress. I might also do some virtual holidaying in the worlds of Ian Hitman this weekend, too, seeing as how it’s free on the Epic Games Store right now. Sunny Sapienza here we come…
Matthew
After reading Brendy’s review I’m cautiously approaching Wasteland 3. I bounced off the second game, but I fancy a mammoth RPG to chew on and it’s on Game Pass, so why not?
Nate
Nate is on his hols.
Ollie
I’ve gone back to Civilization VI for the first time in quite a while. I’ve started a new game as the Egyptians, and the barbarians hordes are already at my doorstep. And they’re winning. I forgot how bad I am at this game.
Sin
I have been very unwell so I’ve taken to mainlining random building games (standout rec: Endzone, which is really harsh but pretty good) for most of the week, in between rewatching Community as comfort food and trying to ignore how painfully Britta I am. This weekend I will probably be making heart eyes at Lydia Rose Bewley in Drifters, and playing Sniks, which is gentle and cute and all bobbly in a way I find soothing.